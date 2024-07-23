United for well-being without stress

July 23, 2024

Zera Pearson July 23, 2024 2 min read

I firmly believe in the power of one voice, and even more so, in the impact of many united voices. This conviction has been the driving force behind the mission of Vacation is a Human Right, an organization born from a deep desire to transform vacations into a fundamental human right.

On my first visit to Pope Francis in 2019, I promised him that I would devote all my efforts to making this vision a reality. I was deeply inspired by their wisdom and compassion, and since that day, we have carried in our hearts the mission of ensuring that every person has the opportunity for rest and renewal, regardless of their circumstances.

In my last meeting with him, I was able to express my gratitude for his constant encouragement. It was a moment of deep reflection and joy, because today, thanks to this inspiration, we have touched the lives of thousands of people, providing them with the comfort and recovery they so desperately need.

Now, we face an even greater challenge: preventing burnout. Mental health and emotional well-being are fundamental pillars of a full and productive life, and it is our collective responsibility to address them with urgency and dedication. That is why, after the first event in the Dominican Republic, we will now hold the 2nd Ibero-American Conference on Burnout Prevention – Wellness without Burnout – on October 24, 25 and 26 in Madrid, Spain.

The event is more than just a series of conferences and workshops. It is a call to action. We need people and businesses to join this cause, contributing their voices, resources and commitments. Together, we can create an environment where wellbeing is a priority, and where everyone has the tools to manage stress and avoid burnout.

Burnout, or burnout syndrome, is a condition characterized by physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion resulting from prolonged and excessive work stress. It was recognized by the World Health Organization in 2000. Its most common symptoms include extreme fatigue, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, irritability, and a marked decrease in productivity and motivation.

By uniting to prevent burnout, we build a future where well-being is not a luxury, but a reality within everyone’s reach.

Maria Mendez is the president and founder of Vacation is a Human Right (VIAHR). https://viahr.org

