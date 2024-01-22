January 23, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully reach the moon

Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully reach the moon

Roger Rehbein January 23, 2024 2 min read

The Eastern nation writes its name in the history books of space conquest

Archive photo of a recreation of the Japanese lunar module

We marvel at the possibilities that NASA missions offer us, but the truth is that there are many countries, in addition to the United States, that continue to search for a way for humanity to continue learning about what outer space has in store for us. Today we have to I congratulate Japan So is he Space program.

The fifth world power to reach the moon is Japan

You can also read in the post that we leave you below these lines, and in the article itself JAXA statementIt was the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency itself that confirmed this Slim unitwhich is an abbreviation for the Intelligent Landing Module for Lunar Investigation, Successfully landed on the moon On our satellite.

According to data revealed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, it was… 4:20 pmSpanish Peninsula time, from the past January 20 When the lunar module sets foot on the moon's surface. After landing, to the relief of mission participants, it appears that… Connections can be restored using SLIM.

At the time of issuing the statement, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency confirmed that Solar Panels From loneliness They were not generating energy. This is the main one priority He was Recovery Follower SLIM unit data. After analyzing the aforementioned data, the agency itself will continue to reveal details of the mission in future updates, whether on its website or on social media.

See also  They simulate life on Mars in a crater in Israel's Negev desert (video)

It is worth noting that there are currently many countries that have ventured, or will do so soon, in exploring the moon. United State Its attempt to reach the South Pole has failed, although the second part of the Artemis mission has already begun, and other countries such as India Proof Eastern power In scientific matters.

after United StateExtinct soviet union, China And India, Japan Joins the exclusive club of countries that led Name of a nation to our satelliteIt is the third country to do so this century, after the United States reached the moon in the 1960s and the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

the Slim missionBy the way, it incorporates a New technology To do so High precision landingwhich may mean before and after the arrival of new instruments and modules to the Moon and other celestial bodies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What browsing does and doesn't do in Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and Edge

January 22, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

These are the sounds the Sun and Earth make in space, according to NASA – Teach Me About Science

January 21, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

WhatsApp announced five big changes to the app

January 20, 2024 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

The Chicago Cubs legend sent an emotional message to fans

January 23, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully reach the moon

January 23, 2024 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

the reason? Canada limits entry for foreign students to two years

January 23, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

La Jornada – Sheinbaum meets with members of the US Republican Congress

January 23, 2024 Winston Hale