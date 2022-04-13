It’s been revealed why Kevin Durant and James Harden got into a fight in the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden and Kevin Durant had crosses in the Brooklyn Nets and that ended up breaking up the Big 3 with Kyrie Irving…what happened?

In the end, it all worked out for both of them. James hardened Came to franchise Brooklyn Networks In the middle of last season National Basketball Association (NBA)but his departure had no effect on the team that wanted to make the historic Big-3.

in the end, Kevin Durant s Keri Irving They became fine, and the one who wanted to leave was La Barba, who came Philadelphia 76ers To build strength with it Joel Embiid She fights for the ring. But apparently the problems were before the start of the season…

It all seems to have started in September, during the campaign’s starting training sessions. According to Kevin Arnowitz ESPN Harden arrived out of shape and Kevin Durant was surprised by thisespecially for him Low explosion and slow game In the first few weeks.

apparently, KD expressed this to his partners He did not like the accompaniment who accuse him of little commitment and impropriety. Harden found Durant’s criticism a bit annoying and a way to apologize for Brooklyn’s poor start.

Harden and Durant No turning back

As the weeks go by, Harden became more and more isolated, as coaches and their teammates became increasingly frustrated with the inconsistency between them.. The Nets finally got him out of the trade locker room to Philadelphia opposite Ben Simmons.”Journalist wrote.