September 15, 2023

Hurricane Lee advances toward US Northeast with storm surge – DW – 09/14/2023

Winston Hale September 15, 2023

Lee was moving northeast toward the New England coast on Wednesday (09/13/2023). AmericaAs a Category 2 hurricane, its center is expected to pass west of Bermuda this Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said. Hurricanes (NHC, in English).

Miami-based NHC meteorologists have indicated that at 5:00 PM today in the state of Massachusetts.

The center of Hurricane Lee was located 380 miles (610 km) south-southwest of Bermuda and 965 miles (1,550 km) south of Nantucket Island in Massachusetts at the time.

Lee is moving to the north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (185 km/h), so it has decreased in intensity compared to this morning’s bulletin, which was a Category 3 hurricane.

On the forecast track, Lee’s center will pass west of Bermuda on Thursday and approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada between Friday and Saturday, the NHC said.

It’s still “big and dangerous.”

Lee, which has reached Category 5, the maximum on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, is slowly weakening but will still be a “dangerous and major hurricane through the weekend.”

On a wider periphery, the storm surge created by Lee affects parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda.

Likewise, areas along the Atlantic coast of New England and Canada are at risk of impacts from winds, coastal flooding, and rainfall associated with this system.

For its part, Hurricane Margot was downgraded from Category 2 to Category 1 in the open waters of the North Atlantic today and waves generated by the system are affecting the Azores Islands.

Marcotte’s center was located 790 mph (1,270 km) west-southwest of the Azores this afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h).

gs (efe, ap)

