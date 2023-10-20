October 20, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hurricane hits Playa Baracoa, leaving damage in its path (+Video)

Hurricane hits Playa Baracoa, leaving damage in its path (+Video)

Phyllis Ward October 20, 2023 1 min read

On the afternoon of Thursday, October 19, 2023, the town of Playa Baracoa, municipality of Bauta, was surprised by a hurricane that unleashed a series of unusual weather phenomena.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Artemisa issued Meteorological Note No. 02 to report this phenomenon.

The hurricane appeared at 05:55 pm, but its effects appeared from 03:40 to 04:00 pm, causing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the area.

His career extended from Héroes de Cangamba Elementary School to the city of La Loma, covering a distance of approximately one and a half kilometers.

Although short in duration and rated as EF0, with winds between 125 and 137 km/h according to the Enhanced Fujita scale, the tornado left a different kind of chaos in its wake. There were impacts on electricity supplies, partial collapse of roofs on houses in La Loma, and tree felling in the area.

The origin of this atmospheric phenomenon is attributed to strong diurnal warming, high relative humidity content, and local instability conditions. In addition, the presence of the upper trough in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to hurricane formation.

Tornado near Héroes de Cangamba School. D. Miguel/S. Moreno

video:

See also  Cuban government anonymous attack pages Cuba Libre - International

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The deaths in Gaza, the Israeli response and more

October 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Germany implements border controls to stop the wave of Cuban migration

October 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

The study says that seaweed was a staple food for ancient Europeans

October 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

The central government has warned about fake dollar notes in the United States

October 20, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

Hurricane hits Playa Baracoa, leaving damage in its path (+Video)

October 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

These are the numbers that appear most often in the Powerball lottery

October 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
5 min read

Lorna Cepeda, “Billetenida”, and the dark chapter of her life that led her to the Virgin of Guadalupe

October 20, 2023 Lane Skeldon