Hurricane hits Playa Baracoa, leaving damage in its path (+Video)

On the afternoon of Thursday, October 19, 2023, the town of Playa Baracoa, municipality of Bauta, was surprised by a hurricane that unleashed a series of unusual weather phenomena.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Artemisa issued Meteorological Note No. 02 to report this phenomenon.

The hurricane appeared at 05:55 pm, but its effects appeared from 03:40 to 04:00 pm, causing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds in the area.

His career extended from Héroes de Cangamba Elementary School to the city of La Loma, covering a distance of approximately one and a half kilometers.

Although short in duration and rated as EF0, with winds between 125 and 137 km/h according to the Enhanced Fujita scale, the tornado left a different kind of chaos in its wake. There were impacts on electricity supplies, partial collapse of roofs on houses in La Loma, and tree felling in the area.

The origin of this atmospheric phenomenon is attributed to strong diurnal warming, high relative humidity content, and local instability conditions. In addition, the presence of the upper trough in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to hurricane formation.

video: