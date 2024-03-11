How to locate a cell phone in real time through WhatsApp

There are more and more tricks and little-known functions of the instant messaging application WhatsApp, which is used by nearly two million people in the world to communicate with their loved ones. On this occasion, a new function is known through which the exact location of a person can be known without the user realizing it.

Follow the following steps:

First you have to go to WhatsApp Web and log in, then you have to leave it running in the background on your computer. It is worth noting that this trick will not work if tried on a Windows 10 app.

On the keyboard, you must press Ctrl + Alt + Del to open the Task Manager. This will not log you out of the session.

Next, open the Run function by pressing Win + R keys and type “cmd” in the space provided.

After pressing Enter, a command prompt will appear, where you should type “netstat-an” and press Enter. After that, an IP address will appear close to the other person's address.

Finally, log in to the electronic portal ipaddress.com And enter the IP address returned by the previous procedure. If you follow all the steps correctly, a nearby location of the other user will appear.

Due to this situation, many netizens, forums and social networks started pointing out the existence of a supposed “infidel mode” on WhatsApp.

what is he talking about?

It is important to clarify that the instant messaging platform did not design a special function to help people who are cheating on their partners. Therefore, the supposed “cheater mode” actually consists of It is a way to replicate the application on the phone and thus have parallel conversations with other people. See also Hunters Moon: You can appreciate this phenomenon from Puerto Rico for two nights

The trick is to register an account with a different number than the one the user usually uses so you will have two identical accounts. program On the same phone.

Therefore, the user will be able to chat with other people from his secondary account, and if he reviews his main profile, no compromising evidence will be found.

How to use “Unfaithful” mode?

It is worth noting that to use this resource, it is not necessary to download and install applications created by third parties, since The center of the trick lies in a function that is currently present on all devices running Android 10 Or later versions.

To use this method, you must follow these steps: