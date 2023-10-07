How to activate or deactivate 120Hz refresh rate on iPhone and iPad

Learn how to activate or deactivate up to 120Hz refresh rate on iPhone and iPad ProMotion is available on many Apple devices.

The 120Hz refresh rate for iPhone and iPad can be activated and deactivated

one of The best technology that Apple device screens have is ProMotion. This technology allows iPhone and iPad screens to have an intelligently adjusted variable refresh rate that gives you access to up to 120 Hz, a function that we can activate or deactivate as we wish.

What is promotion

ProMotion is the name Apple has given to its adaptive refresh rate technology. It is the technology that Allows you to change the screen refresh rate and adapt it to the content being displayed On iPhone or iPad. This allows for smoother transitions and animations and saves battery life in certain situations.

For example, When you watch a movie, which is usually recorded at 24 fps or 30 fps, the screen rate will update to match the frame rate. Of content. However, when we are browsing a website or navigating through the system, the rate will rise to 120Hz for more fluidity.

ProMotion also lets you lower the refresh rate to just 1Hz on the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. This allows you to activate Always-on display feature, since the screen will only be updated once per second, consuming very little battery. All this makes ProMotion much better than Android solutions.

How to turn on or off ProMotion on iPhone or iPad

Can Activate or deactivate ProMotion on iPhone and iPad So that the screen always operates at 60 Hz or until we enjoy an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, these are the steps that must be followed:

On your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings. Click on the Accessibility section. Enter the Motion section. Press the Limit Frame Rate switch to turn ProMotion on or off.

iPhone and iPad models with ProMotion display up to 120Hz

Technology ProMotion arrived on the iPad Pro display in 2017. Since then, all iPad Pros released have been compatible with it, as well as the latest iPhone Pro models.

By following these steps you will be able Activate or deactivate Adaptive Frequency Rate up to 120 Hz on your iPhone or iPad. The normal thing is to always activate it, because it is better for the drummer, but there may be people who do not like it and so they can deactivate PRoMotion.