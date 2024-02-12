February 12, 2024

Host Ivory Coast wins the African Cup after defeating Nigeria. Sebastien Haller was the champion

02-11-2024

Cote d'IvoireAfter being on the verge of being eliminated from the group stage, it won the African Cup for the third time in its history after being defeated in the final Nigeria (2-1), on Sunday at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

“Super Águilas” opened the scoring in the first half with a header from William Troost Ekong (38).

However, the “Elephants” equalized in the second half, also with a goal from a header. Frank Casey (62), then they advanced by a goal Sebastian Haller (81).

The host country has not won the title since doing so Egypt In 2006, specifically against Cote d'Ivoire (0-0; 4-2 on penalties).

Finally, the Ivorians scored a goal in five Africa Cup of Nations finals. In the first four matches, the score was 0-0, with two titles (1992, 2015) and two runners-up (2006, 2012) coming on penalties.

Ivory Coast came from behind to defeat Nigeria and win the African Cup.

Sebastian HallerWho arrived at the tournament injured, and who did not play a single minute in the group stage, was one of the architects of the title with a goal in the semi-finals and another in the final.

A very big achievement for A Testicular cancer survivors Who has not scored against professional teams in any competition for six months (only a brace against amateurs in the German Cup with Borussia Dortmund).

Nigerian striker Victor OsimhenOn the other hand, he was one step away from accomplishing the task assigned to him.

scorer Naples He dreamed of leading his team to the title and joining it Jay Jay Okocha And Nwankwo Kanuhis idols in Nigerian football.

Nigeria They lost for the fifth time out of eight final matches, to a herd of 'elephants' who were very difficult to stop.

