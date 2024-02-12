Host Ivory Coast wins the African Cup after defeating Nigeria. Sebastien Haller was the champion

02-11-2024



Cote d'IvoireAfter being on the verge of being eliminated from the group stage, it won the African Cup for the third time in its history after being defeated in the final Nigeria (2-1), on Sunday at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

“Super Águilas” opened the scoring in the first half with a header from William Troost Ekong (38). However, the “Elephants” equalized in the second half, also with a goal from a header. Frank Casey (62), then they advanced by a goal Sebastian Haller (81). The host country has not won the title since doing so Egypt In 2006, specifically against Cote d'Ivoire (0-0; 4-2 on penalties). Finally, the Ivorians scored a goal in five Africa Cup of Nations finals. In the first four matches, the score was 0-0, with two titles (1992, 2015) and two runners-up (2006, 2012) coming on penalties.