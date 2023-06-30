June 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Hispanic Manhattan resident wins $5 million in a lottery scratch off

Zera Pearson June 30, 2023 4 min read

This week, a Manhattan Hispanic took home the grand prize of $5,000,000 Cash x 100 Scratch-Off.

The New York Lottery reported that Juan Alvarez filed the claim in which he received $3,061,200 in one lump sum after taxes.

The man bought the winning ticket at the Gristedes supermarket located at 1343 Lexington Street in Manhattan.

After this award, the New York Lottery reported that There are still 3 $5,000,000 prizes left in Cashx100.

The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 4,498,390.

According to the lottery, Scratch-Off games in New York generated more than $4.5 billion in total sales last year.

You may be interested:

1/fifteen

New York offers a range of activities to do for free or low cost. Festivals, parks, beaches, green spaces and even outdoor restaurants are part of the offer that you can find without spending a lot.

Julian Scheer / Julian Scheer / New York City and Company

2/fifteen

Fourth of July fireworks at Macy’s, East River, Manhattan, New York

credit: Julian Scheer / Julian Scheer / New York City and Company

3/fifteen

Fourth of July Fireworks Fireworks on the Fourth of July to celebrate Independence Day are held every year over the East River.

credit:
YG Hernandez

Click here to continue the exhibition

KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

4/fifteen

Official lookouts are free and will be located at the intersections of First Avenue with East 42nd Street, First Avenue with East 34th Street, and First Avenue with 20th Street. as well as at Newtown Barge Park, Transmitter Park, Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn, and in Queens from Gantry Plaza State Park.

See also  Companies like Amazon, BlackRock or Wells Fargo are delaying workers' return to offices

credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

5/fifteen

Summer Streets will take place on Saturdays this summer, providing miles of streets open for pedestrians to play, walk, and ride bikes. The show will take place in Queens and Staten Island on July 29. to Manhattan on August 5, 12, and 19; and to Brooklyn and the Bronx on Aug. 26.

credit: Archives

Michael Rick/Tourism in New York City

6/fifteen

Harlem Week August 10-20, the 48th edition of Harlem Week where you can see a piece of the neighborhood’s cultural heritage, with festivities that include live music, dance performances, gastronomic performances, shopping, and more.

credit: Michael Rick/Tourism in New York City

Click here to continue the exhibition

7/fifteen

50 Years of Hip-Hop in New York New York is the birthplace of hip-hop and this year marks the genre’s 50th anniversary. Celebrations include free concerts such as The Birth of a Culture, Grandmaster Flash and Friends at the Bronx’s Crotona Park on August 4, and BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend on August 11 and 12.

credit: Mardelis Morales/Tourism in New York City

Ryan Strack / Ryan Strack / New York City and Associates

8/fifteen

NY Restaurant Week NY Restaurant Week runs from July 24th to August 20th. There you can find hundreds of restaurants throughout the Big Apple that will offer discount menus for lunch and dinner. The full list will be released on July 6.

See also  5 keys that reveal how Apple risked Chinese customer data (and helped with government censorship)

credit: Ryan Strack / Ryan Strack / New York City and Associates

Victor Llorente / Victor Llorente / NYC & Associates

9/fifteen

Coney Island Brooklyn’s Coney Island area is one of the city’s most popular beach parks. The park has roller coasters, rides and other games. The D, F, N, and Q lines take you to the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station.

credit: Victor Llorente / Victor Llorente / NYC & Associates

Click here to continue the exhibition

Marley White / Marley White / New York City and Company

10/fifteen

Orchard Beach Orchard Beach is located in the Bronx on Long Island Sound and offers a great view of City Island.

credit: Marley White / Marley White / New York City and Company

Kate Glicksberg / Kate Glicksberg / New York City and Company

Eleven/fifteen

Governors Island is a pedestrian island where you can also bike and enjoy food trucks. Also, from May through October, there are free events and workshops on the third Saturday of every month.

credit: Kate Glicksberg / Kate Glicksberg / New York City and Company

Ryan Strack / Ryan Strack / New York City and Associates

12/fifteen

Rockaways Beach In Queens, this free beach is home to one of the only surfing spots.

credit: Ryan Strack / Ryan Strack / New York City and Associates

Click here to continue the exhibition

Will Stacey / Will Stacey / New York City and Company
See also  Amazon will hire 55,000 employees and people from anywhere in the world can apply

13/fifteen

The Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will offer free concerts in parks throughout the five boroughs. You can see the calendar in the following link.

credit: Will Stacey / Will Stacey / New York City and Company

14/fifteen

BRIC celebrates Brooklyn! It takes place every summer at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park. This year’s lineup includes free performances by NxWorries (June 24); Killila (July 8); Marcia Griffiths (July 15); The Wallflowers (July 27); Jorge Drexler (August 3) and The Boss and the Heart (August 24).

credit: City Parks Foundation

fifteen/fifteen

Free cinema at lincoln center. Offers free outdoor movie screenings through September 1st. Check out the bulletin board at this link.

credit: Film at Lincoln Center

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sci-fi? The laptop and the “virtual” warehouse are developed in Cuba

June 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Costco will crack down on those who share their membership

June 29, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Arturo Elías promotes hamburgers to his father-in-law

June 29, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

4 min read

Hispanic Manhattan resident wins $5 million in a lottery scratch off

June 30, 2023 Zera Pearson
3 min read

All you need to know about WhatsApp Plus Blue

June 30, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

They condemn the mistreatment at the Kohly Hotel

June 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

US and Venezuela Secret Meeting in Qatar | International

June 30, 2023 Winston Hale