Hispanic Manhattan resident wins $5 million in a lottery scratch off

This week, a Manhattan Hispanic took home the grand prize of $5,000,000 Cash x 100 Scratch-Off.
The New York Lottery reported that Juan Alvarez filed the claim in which he received $3,061,200 in one lump sum after taxes.
The man bought the winning ticket at the Gristedes supermarket located at 1343 Lexington Street in Manhattan.
After this award, the New York Lottery reported that There are still 3 $5,000,000 prizes left in Cashx100.
The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 4,498,390.
According to the lottery, Scratch-Off games in New York generated more than $4.5 billion in total sales last year.
New York offers a range of activities to do for free or low cost. Festivals, parks, beaches, green spaces and even outdoor restaurants are part of the offer that you can find without spending a lot.
Fourth of July fireworks at Macy’s, East River, Manhattan, New York
Fourth of July Fireworks Fireworks on the Fourth of July to celebrate Independence Day are held every year over the East River.
Official lookouts are free and will be located at the intersections of First Avenue with East 42nd Street, First Avenue with East 34th Street, and First Avenue with 20th Street. as well as at Newtown Barge Park, Transmitter Park, Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn, and in Queens from Gantry Plaza State Park.
Summer Streets will take place on Saturdays this summer, providing miles of streets open for pedestrians to play, walk, and ride bikes. The show will take place in Queens and Staten Island on July 29. to Manhattan on August 5, 12, and 19; and to Brooklyn and the Bronx on Aug. 26.
Harlem Week August 10-20, the 48th edition of Harlem Week where you can see a piece of the neighborhood’s cultural heritage, with festivities that include live music, dance performances, gastronomic performances, shopping, and more.
50 Years of Hip-Hop in New York New York is the birthplace of hip-hop and this year marks the genre’s 50th anniversary. Celebrations include free concerts such as The Birth of a Culture, Grandmaster Flash and Friends at the Bronx’s Crotona Park on August 4, and BRIC Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Weekend on August 11 and 12.
NY Restaurant Week NY Restaurant Week runs from July 24th to August 20th. There you can find hundreds of restaurants throughout the Big Apple that will offer discount menus for lunch and dinner. The full list will be released on July 6.
Coney Island Brooklyn’s Coney Island area is one of the city’s most popular beach parks. The park has roller coasters, rides and other games. The D, F, N, and Q lines take you to the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station.
Orchard Beach Orchard Beach is located in the Bronx on Long Island Sound and offers a great view of City Island.
Governors Island is a pedestrian island where you can also bike and enjoy food trucks. Also, from May through October, there are free events and workshops on the third Saturday of every month.
Rockaways Beach In Queens, this free beach is home to one of the only surfing spots.
The Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage will offer free concerts in parks throughout the five boroughs. You can see the calendar in the following link.
BRIC celebrates Brooklyn! It takes place every summer at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park. This year’s lineup includes free performances by NxWorries (June 24); Killila (July 8); Marcia Griffiths (July 15); The Wallflowers (July 27); Jorge Drexler (August 3) and The Boss and the Heart (August 24).
Free cinema at lincoln center. Offers free outdoor movie screenings through September 1st. Check out the bulletin board at this link.
