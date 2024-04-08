Here's what NASA and experts have to say about taking eclipse photos with a smartphone

A variety of experts agree that there is no safe time to look at or photograph the sun without protection.

They recommend using approved glasses in the moments before and after the event on Monday, April 8

Today, Monday, April 8, 2024, the Moon will pass between the Sun and the Earth, causing a total solar eclipse. We are facing an astronomical spectacle that will attract the attention of millions of people, especially in cities around the world Mexico, the United States and CanadaWhere you can see it in all its splendor.

Unlike past events, almost everyone owns a smartphone, so it is very likely that we will consider using the camera of this type of device to record the event. However, as our colleagues from Xataka México say, it is better to take into account some recommendations before doing the mentioned activity.

Can I photograph the eclipse using my smartphone?

The best way to see and record the eclipse is to protect our eyes and smartphones. Specialist Christopher Starr points out in a CBS report “which”There is no safe time to look at the sun without protection.“, so it is important to wear glasses during the event.

It's not about using traditional sunglasses. Just because it's dark doesn't mean it provides protection for our eyes. According to NASAEclipse extensions must be certified to the international standard ISO 12312-2. They had to undergo stringent security tests.

Just as it is necessary to take certain precautions to avoid eye injuries during an eclipse, we must also take them Protect our smartphones. From the US Space Agency They point that out Devices with cameras with a larger f/1.7 aperture are more vulnerable to potential damage if we attempt to photograph the eclipse.

We must keep in mind that a large portion of phones sold today exceed this limit. For example, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, a mid-range device, has an f/1.8 aperture lens. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, for its part, features an f/1.78 aperture for its main camera and an f/2.8 aperture for its telephoto lens.

In this sense, they explain that the best thing we can do is to put a filter in front of the phone camera while photographing Moments before and after the eclipse. This will protect the device while allowing us to capture the unusual solar disk. With pink bumps Which will be displayed in this eclipse.

It should be noted that the total eclipse will last between 1 and 3 minutes, so we will have limited time to record this event. In this sense, we must remember that smartphones were not designed to capture eclipses, so we will have to make some additional adjustments to improve the shots we take.

The space agency recommends using third-party applications that allow us to create additional settings. Concentration and exposure should be determined Manually. They also say it's a good idea to use a timer with a tripod or some sort of base to keep the device stable during captures.

