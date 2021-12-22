He’d rather smash a Tesla with dynamite than pay more than $20,000 to get it fixed





Last Sunday, Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät posted a video with a text that is as expensive as it was, in which they blow up a 2013 Tesla Model S with 30 kilograms of dynamite.

to: RT

“When I bought a Tesla, I drove the first 1500 km without a problem. It was an excellent car. After that the warning lights on the dashboard lit up, ”said the owner of the car, Thomas Katainen, who then decided to take it to the technical service.

“The car was in the shop for about a month, and they finally called me to say there was nothing they could do. The only option was to change the battery,” the man explained, adding that a new part would cost him at least 20,000 euros.

Instead of spending that much money to repair a car that he serviced for eight years, Katainen preferred to make a “show” and blow up a Model S with a character representing Elon Musk inside.

In the recording, a doll with the face of the American automaker’s manager is thrown from a helicopter and picked up by the channel’s team. “Well, Elon Musk called us yesterday and said he would really love to ride in this Tesla,” one team member jokes.

After assimilating the ‘double’ Mask into the car and preparing everything for the shocking end, the team hides behind a protective mount and blows off the dynamite the car is loaded with.

The video shows the explosion from different perspectives, as well as in slow motion. After the explosion, the team collects the charred parts of the car and puts them in a pile.

“Nothing remains. Nothing at all,” stressed the car owner. “I’ve never had much fun with a Tesla before! Also, I’m probably the first person in the world to blow up a Tesla. So he probably made some history,” Katainen concluded.