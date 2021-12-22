December 22, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Tesla's autopilot missed the moon due to a yellow traffic light (video)

He’d rather smash a Tesla with dynamite than pay more than $20,000 to get it fixed

Zera Pearson December 22, 2021 2 min read


FILE PHOTO: The Tesla logo on a Model S is photographed inside the Tesla dealership in New York, US, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Last Sunday, Finnish YouTube channel Pommijätkät posted a video with a text that is as expensive as it was, in which they blow up a 2013 Tesla Model S with 30 kilograms of dynamite.

to: RT

“When I bought a Tesla, I drove the first 1500 km without a problem. It was an excellent car. After that the warning lights on the dashboard lit up, ”said the owner of the car, Thomas Katainen, who then decided to take it to the technical service.

“The car was in the shop for about a month, and they finally called me to say there was nothing they could do. The only option was to change the battery,” the man explained, adding that a new part would cost him at least 20,000 euros.

Instead of spending that much money to repair a car that he serviced for eight years, Katainen preferred to make a “show” and blow up a Model S with a character representing Elon Musk inside.

In the recording, a doll with the face of the American automaker’s manager is thrown from a helicopter and picked up by the channel’s team. “Well, Elon Musk called us yesterday and said he would really love to ride in this Tesla,” one team member jokes.

After assimilating the ‘double’ Mask into the car and preparing everything for the shocking end, the team hides behind a protective mount and blows off the dynamite the car is loaded with.

The video shows the explosion from different perspectives, as well as in slow motion. After the explosion, the team collects the charred parts of the car and puts them in a pile.

See also  The Japanese giant reveals its plan for electric cars

“Nothing remains. Nothing at all,” stressed the car owner. “I’ve never had much fun with a Tesla before! Also, I’m probably the first person in the world to blow up a Tesla. So he probably made some history,” Katainen concluded.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Prizes and where to see memorable ads

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Young employee saves customer who drowned by mass

December 21, 2021 Zera Pearson
1 min read

‘Cash is the worst investment’: Billionaire Ray Dalio warns of inflation risks and advises investors

December 20, 2021 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

He’d rather smash a Tesla with dynamite than pay more than $20,000 to get it fixed

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Carol J’s sister took off her shirt and fell in love with everyone

December 22, 2021 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Concytec will launch 19 science and technology competitions with a budget of US$34 million | News

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Eric Chavez to the Yankees coaching group

December 22, 2021 Cassandra Curtis