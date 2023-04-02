April 2, 2023

He was angry because they left him a small tip on a table, and he complained in a nasty way

Winston Hale April 2, 2023 3 min read

In Latin America, America, Europe and other parts of the world, it is normal when people go to a restaurant They should leave a tip to the staff for their attention. It is also significant Payments are generally commensurate with the treatment provided. However, some foreigners are unaware of this dynamic and in many cases, it causes awkward moments. In keeping with this theme, in A young woman has gone viral on Twitter By sharing a post, she expressed her frustration Because Some customers gave him a small treat as a token of their satisfaction with his service.

Madison Tait, who works from New York, USA, issued a strong denial and showed the ticket detailing her claim against the group of tourists. “Sometimes I hate Europeans, for God’s sake”He introduced it in a thread he created on the Little Bird social network, which he later deleted due to criticism from users.

“This table He left $70 on a check for $700.. My manager inquired about my service and they were happy. That’s where they explained to them that the usual tip is 20% and said ‘fine’ and left. “Even worse, they had an American lady at the table,” he said angrily.

Immediately, he received hundreds of angry messages from his followers They focused on the shame he wrote. Joe Stefanelli, CEO of Cryptech Solutions, spoke about the tipping culture of different countries.

“In Europe, 10% is standard for good service. I learned this in Amsterdam. I tipped 25% and they asked why I did that. Instead of trying to ban them, you should go out and explore more of the world. More than America,” he asserted. “You deserve nothing better than what you got. Carrying a bunch of food for two minutes won’t set you back hundreds of dollars,” said another.

In another tweet, the woman assured her that she did not regret what she said and that she would act differently if they tipped her enough.

“I understand many things Suspicions about Europeans’ behavior in restaurants come from cultural differences (camping on tables, being a bit rude or forceful) I’d be willing to take note of all of these if they at least mention them correctly,” he noted.

Despite criticism, There were those who protected her. “Girl, fight for a decent basic wage, leave the tourists behind. Your company is underpaying you, that’s where the fight lies”; “As an American, I totally agree, but we need to change the laws so bartenders get better pay,” the most prominent comments were.

Although Madison had a major impact, He made it clear on social media that he stands by his stand And now he hopes that all this will never happen again.

