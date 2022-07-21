He warns that a solar storm will hit the Earth. This is what you should know

Researchers and scientists around the world are on the brink of the possibility of a powerful solar flare hitting Earth in the coming days. The effect of “snake threads” coming from Sunwhich – which Container She predicted it would happen from July 19, and it would be a “direct hit”, according to Dr Tamitha Skov, who adds that “signal outages should be expected in the night part of the Earth”.

New sunspots are expected to appear on the Earth-facing solar disk throughout the week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)NOAA) predicts the possibility of solar flares as well.

What happened on July 15?

Experts believe that the radio outage on July 15 was caused by a large flame. The powerful solar flare shot radiation in our direction, disrupting the GPS and causing radio outages across the planet. A lot of people thought that was the end of this.”solar storm‘, but it now appears that a coronal mass ejection (CME) released by the solar flare is on its way to Earth.

It is also possible that the aurora borealis will be visible in some areas of the Earth. The storm’s origin comes from coronal mass ejections, the release of plasma and magnetic energy, such as the one jumped from the Sun on July 15 by unstable magnetic filaments. These volcanic eruptions are capable of releasing 100,000 times more energy than all power plants on Earth generate in a year.

These storms occur when the Sun is in the active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, and the frequency of such incidents is expected to increase.

Over the weekend, a massive structure of plasma and magnetic field known as a “prominence” separated from the Sun.

“The size of the bulge is impressive,” Dr. Sebastian Voltmer, who captured the image of the bulge, told SpaceWeather. “It was amazing seeing a part so fast come out and break to the side.”

What do we expect?

Powerful solar storms can have serious effects on human activities. Some research suggests that the satellites were thrown out of orbit by increased solar wind activity and that smaller vehicles, known as CubeSats, were completely destroyed. These satellites are declining 10 times faster than in the past, at a cost of tens of millions of dollars.

NASA warned that the flare could have a significant impact on Earth’s magnetic field on the night of July 19. The organization also warned the public to expect major disruptions to radio signals and the Global Positioning System (GPS).

What is a solar flare?

Solar flare, as defined by NASA, It is a powerful explosion of radiation caused by the discharge of charged particles from sunspots. They are called bright spots on the surface of the sun and can last for a few hours. These flare bursts are usually caused by photons being discharged from the sun.

Studies have shown that the intensity of a geomagnetic storm can range from one to five, with one denoting a small storm and five being severe. This means that a strong outbreak can disrupt radio and communications in many areas. It is very difficult to predict the magnetic direction of this solar storm heading to Earth. G2 (possibly G3) level conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is southward. “