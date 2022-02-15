Haiti accused of defrauding 7 of its citizens with forged visas to travel to Guatemala and Colombia

A group of Haitians were defrauded of $7,000 and $8,000 by members of a gang of illegal smugglers who gave them fake visas to travel to Guatemala and Colombia, to depart from Las America International Airport, Jose Francisco Peña Gómez.

The seven foreigners verified that the visas they had purchased were fraudulent when they presented themselves to Avianca Airlines for travel to Colombia and Guatemala.

Among the deceived foreigners Hippolyte Claudie 25 years, Evans Oaklin27 years, Jack Jefferson 25 years, Christophe Claude He is 45 years old and he is 14 years old.

Haitian citizens accuse Mrs Jean-Jacques Marie Suzette36 years old, also from Haiti by nationality.

According to the complainants, the lady had charged sums of between 7,000 and 8,000 each to manage the visa for Colombia and Guatemala, which was later found to be fraudulent.

After discovering the change of visas, the foreigners stayed at the station for several hours waiting for the woman who was later arrested by the tourist police intelligence agents, at Las America International Airport, during a lightning operation.

The foreigners told the authorities that the woman had organized a trip for them abroad, which turned out to be false. In addition to some supposed visas, to Guatemala and Colombia, having been scammed with this amount of money, he demanded more than $5,000 for additional expenses.

Members of the Political Intelligence Department, as well as the Directorate General of Immigration, the specialized bodies for airport security and civil aviation CESAC and XXI Aerodom participated in the process of detaining aliens.

Foreigners and Dominicans regularly travel on visas to Guatemala, Panama and Mexico, and from there attempt to cross border points to enter the United States covertly.