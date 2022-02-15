February 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Abinader designa nueve funcionarios para puestos diplomáticos en el exterior

Executive branch – Abinader appoints nine officials to diplomatic posts abroad

Phyllis Ward February 15, 2022 1 min read

The Executive has appointed nine officials to various diplomatic positions at Dominican embassies and consulates in countries such as Canada, Spain, China, Belgium, and the United States.

According to Decree No. 45-22, Jessica Monegro appointed as Vice Consul at the Dominican Consulate in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. While Gianilda Marielle Vásquez Vásquez will be the Vice-Consul at the Dominican Consulate in Antwerp, Belgium.

On the other hand, Alejandro Emilio Ramirez Desla will be Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Canada; Ricardo Acosta Nicholas as Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Kingdom of Spain, and Ralph Anselm Guzmán Dorsey will be Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the People’s Republic of China.

The decree provides for the appointment of Lysette Maria Elias Perez as Director of At the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the United States. and that Fu Chenglin Wu will be Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the People’s Republic of China.

Likewise, Miguel Alfredo Cohen Renoso was chosen as a counselor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the United States.

See also  Socavon "swallows" his house two weeks after his appearance in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Skin boobies: selling subsistence to two Cuban children

February 14, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

These demonstrations in Venezuela were with and against Nicolas Maduro

February 13, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

A man and a woman were shot dead at a gas station in Canovanas

February 13, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

Executive branch – Abinader appoints nine officials to diplomatic posts abroad

February 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

How about a Super Bowl loser merchandise?

February 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Giovanni dos Santos is trending after Nodal and Belinda’s breakup

February 15, 2022 Lane Skeldon
5 min read

Desert dust forecast to reduce health risks

February 15, 2022 Zera Pearson