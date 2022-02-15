Executive branch – Abinader appoints nine officials to diplomatic posts abroad

The Executive has appointed nine officials to various diplomatic positions at Dominican embassies and consulates in countries such as Canada, Spain, China, Belgium, and the United States.

According to Decree No. 45-22, Jessica Monegro appointed as Vice Consul at the Dominican Consulate in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. While Gianilda Marielle Vásquez Vásquez will be the Vice-Consul at the Dominican Consulate in Antwerp, Belgium.

On the other hand, Alejandro Emilio Ramirez Desla will be Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in Canada; Ricardo Acosta Nicholas as Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Kingdom of Spain, and Ralph Anselm Guzmán Dorsey will be Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the People’s Republic of China.

The decree provides for the appointment of Lysette Maria Elias Perez as Director of At the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the United States. and that Fu Chenglin Wu will be Counsellor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the People’s Republic of China.

Likewise, Miguel Alfredo Cohen Renoso was chosen as a counselor at the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the United States.