March 3, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

France seizes luxury yacht from sanctioned Russian oligarchs

Phyllis Ward March 3, 2022 1 min read
US government unveils so-called ‘Putin’s List’ (2018) 0:29

Paris (CNN Business) – France confiscated a yacht owned by oligarchs The French Ministry of Finance, Igor Sechin, said in a statement Thursday.

Sechin is the CEO of the Russian oil giant Rosneft. The European Union imposed sanctions on Sechin earlier this week, calling him one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “closest and most trusted advisor, as well as his personal friend”.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin during a meeting with Russian President Putin.

The superyacht, called “Amore Vero” – or “true love” in Italian – arrived at the French Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in January. It was scheduled to leave port on 1 April.

“Thanks to the French customs officials who are applying EU sanctions to those close to the Russian government,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a tweet.

Sechin was Russia’s deputy prime minister from 2008 to 2012. The European Union said its relations with Putin are “long and deep,” and the two men are in daily contact.

Earlier this week, Le Maire announced that France had formed a working group to complete a census of financial assets and luxury goods owned by Russian personalities targeted by EU sanctions.

BP said on Sunday it was dropping its 19.75% stake in Rosneft and giving up two seats on the company’s board.

See also  These are the common symptoms of Omicron variant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Russian and Ukrainian tourists will be able to stay in the Dominican Republic until their situation is resolved

March 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

China calls for its “interests” to be respected, criticizes sanctions against Russia

March 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

They will decide the fate of Ukrainian tourists stranded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

March 2, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

1 min read

France seizes luxury yacht from sanctioned Russian oligarchs

March 3, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Liga MX: This is the general schedule for Clausura 2022 after the eighth day

March 3, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

New powers for the Tandil delegation of the Professional Council for Economic Sciences

March 3, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Twitter Viral | He went to the United States to pursue his dreams and ended up working with Adam Sandler | directions | social networks | nnda nnrt | Widely

March 3, 2022 Lane Skeldon