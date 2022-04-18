Four people were injured after a missile hit the World Central kitchens in Ukraine

Kyiv – Then go World Central Kitchenfounded by the Spanish chef Jose AndresAnd it continues its “solidarity kitchen” in Kharkov (eastern Ukraine), despite the attack on Saturday, when a missile hit its headquarters in that city, injuring four.

“Our work is ongoing. The restaurant staff is moving with their unaffected food and equipment to another location in Kharkov”The director of the NGO, Nate Mok, stated via his Twitter account, posting pictures of his colleagues loading items into a truck.

Then Mock emphasized that the injured were “recovering well” and that the whole team wanted to continue their work “courageously”.

The head of the non-governmental organization, which has been active in different parts of Ukraine practically since the beginning of the Russian invasion, had reported about the attack that affected his restaurant in an earlier message, which was closed with the words “Cooking is a heroic act of bravery.”

The Spanish chef, founder of the NGO, which distributes food to civilians affected by the conflict, was in the Kyiv region these days. José Andrés began his work on the ground in the Polish cities where the first refugees arrived, later moving to other parts of Ukraine.

At first it spread on the networks that four people were killed in the attack on Kharkiv, which Jose Andres himself corrected to indicate that there were four wounded and that they were “recovering”.