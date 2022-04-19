April 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

El Pentágono afirma que Rusia está enviando refuerzos al Donbás para ofensiva

The Pentagon claims that Russia is sending reinforcements to Donbass to launch an offensive

Phyllis Ward April 19, 2022 2 min read

On Monday, the Pentagon warned that Russia will send reinforcements of equipment and soldiers to the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine in order to Launch a mighty attack From moment to moment.

There is an influx of artillery equipment, helicopter support and materials to facilitate Russian command and control operations in the Donbass, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby told a news conference.

“We believe they have increased the number of their tactical battalion in eastern and southern” Ukraine, Kirby said.

Tactical battalion groups are typical of the Russian Armed Forces and are units with Between 600 and 800 soldiers, A high level of preparedness for intense combat using different types of weapons.

Kirby noted that in recent days Russia has sent more than 10 new tactical battalions to the eastern region Ukraine.

In parallel, the spokesman stressed that “we are still witnessing a concentration of shelling and artillery attacks in the Donbass and in the south, especially around Mariupol,” stressing that Ukrainians continue to resist in that city.

Despite preparations to focus his attack on Donbass, Kirby noted that this part of Ukraine was the scene of Fighting for the past eight yearsAs well as in the last days.

In fact, the American spokesman stated that the Ukrainians had made some progress in the Donbass and were able to “secure” several villages.

“We believe that the Russians are drawing up the conditions for future offensive operations,” he said.

See also  The deputy demands the confiscation of 17 cars and 11 properties from Danilo's brothers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Four people were injured after a missile hit the World Central kitchens in Ukraine

April 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Belgium | The man who won $270,000 in the lottery and can’t collect it because he has no identification papers | Algeria | Narration | EC Stories | Globalism

April 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“Díaz-Canel singao” creeps into the comments of the official Cuban press

April 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

From NTV Reporter to Emotion Coach in Miami: Another Official Journalist Deported

April 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Carlos Acevedo will get a new opportunity heading to Qatar 2022

April 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Pentagon claims that Russia is sending reinforcements to Donbass to launch an offensive

April 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
4 min read

Schools in the Municipality of San Nicholas become leaders in education for the future – Latin American News Center

April 19, 2022 Zera Pearson