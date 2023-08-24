August 25, 2023

Four basic and simple rules for sleeping

Zera Pearson August 24, 2023 2 min read
Sleep is essential to live. Sleep strengthens the mind, restores the body, and strengthens nearly every system in the body. a Stady Recent evidence suggests that sleeping less than five hours can affect the immune system and increase the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes.
Doctors agree that the optimal amount of sleep at night for most adults is seven to eight hours, but current lifestyles or exposure to different types of lighting such as mobile phone screens can disrupt sleep. David Baeza Moyano“The consequences of receiving insufficient light on a daily basis can lead to temporal disruption or a change in our daily cycles,” explains Professor of Optometry at CEU San Pablo University. “One of the negative effects is a consequence of this imbalance: an alteration or loss of sleep quality.”

Four basic rules

Professor Baeza suggests four basic rules for regulating how we sleep in the light around us.

1.- Use lighting with Less blue light The potential intensity of an hour or two before going to bed.

2.- Try to retire to rest as soon as possible The sun goes down.

3.- Received during the night less light Whatever, if that is possible.

4- When you wake up, try to receive greater amount of light. And if it is normalbetter.

And the expert confirms that it is very likely that after several days of doing this routine, “we rest better, we do not get nervous if we wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning, we wait impatiently for sleep to return and we do it.” We feel more energetic and excited in the morning. Oh, and we don’t need to take anything to sleep,” he concludes. David Baeza Moyano.

