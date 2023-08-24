Four basic and simple rules for sleeping

Four basic rules
Professor Baeza suggests four basic rules for regulating how we sleep in the light around us.
1.- Use lighting with Less blue light The potential intensity of an hour or two before going to bed.
2.- Try to retire to rest as soon as possible The sun goes down.
3.- Received during the night less light Whatever, if that is possible.
4- When you wake up, try to receive greater amount of light. And if it is normalbetter.
And the expert confirms that it is very likely that after several days of doing this routine, “we rest better, we do not get nervous if we wake up at 3 or 4 in the morning, we wait impatiently for sleep to return and we do it.” We feel more energetic and excited in the morning. Oh, and we don’t need to take anything to sleep,” he concludes. David Baeza Moyano.
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Cybercrime in the health sector grows by 74%
A researcher from the University of Chile receives the National Prize for Exact Sciences 2023 « Diario y Radio Universidad Chili
Invitation to participate in the “Social Sciences Teaching Lab”