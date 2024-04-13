April 13, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Former cryptocurrency star Sam Bankman Fried is appealing his 25-year prison sentence

Zera Pearson April 13, 2024 2 min read

New York, USA.

Sam Bankman Fried, star of the universe Digital currencies After falling from grace, he appealed his 25-year prison sentencer fraudAccording to a court document published Thursday.

During a March 28 sentencing hearing before federal Judge Lewis Kaplan New York, His lawyers indicated that he would appeal the ruling, which he did on April 1, for which he paid 605 dollars, According to the custom judicial model seen by Agence France-Presse.

“SBF” as it was known on top FTX platform, One of the world's largest exchange companies digital currencies, I found sinner was tried by a jury in November on seven counts in a trial in which the prosecutor participated New YorkDamian Williams asked for 40 to 50 years in prison.

In addition to his prison sentence. “sbf” He got a penalty 11 billion dollars As compensation in the end Affected customers.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Kaplan noted that the young man “never spokeAnd regret To commit a “A terrible crime”.

He stated, with examples, that “SBF” committed at least three acts false testimony When giving evidence during his trial as well Witness tampering

Businessman 32 years He apologized, admitting that he had “taken a series of… Bad decision“.

He has a lot of money Before the age of thirty, Bankman Fried He conquered the world Cryptocurrencies to Amazing speed, FTX conversion, and it's small start Which he co-founded in 2019, on the second largest stock exchange platform in the world.

But in November 2022, the FTX empire collapsed, unable to meet the massive orders cash withdrawal From customers aghast When I learned that part of the money deposited with the company had been committed Risk operations.

They arrested the Guatemalan prosecutor who was under an armed attack two weeks ago

Around the time it declared bankruptcy 9 billion dollars.

The group's liquidators have already recovered about $6.4 billion in cash and plan to… Full refund For affected customers.

They benefit from the enormous appreciation of digital currencies, Who recovered after a Disastrous 2022 It was marked by several bankruptcies and the FTX scandal.

