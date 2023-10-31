The draw that replaces EuroMillions is here: The first draw and you can now play

Millions of euros It’s a gift the lottery Citizens from different countries participate in it Europe. Responsibility for its regulation lies with gaming operators who are also responsible for lotteries in their country. despite of SpainFrance and the United Kingdom were the first to form this great game, and today Austria, Belgium, Ireland, Luxembourg, Portugal and Switzerland also participate in it.

barely EuroMillions has been in operation for 20 years Fueling the dreams of citizens across Europe. Well, the first draw has been made February 13, 2004 It was in Paris, the headquarters had already been established. This is still where this game is held every year. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:45 p.m.

Lottery is definitely one of the most followed games by the citizens of our country. Moreover, in Spain We have a long history of raffles that are already part of our tradition. An example of this is Christmas lottery Which will happen in just under two months and which has almost become a national holiday.

But what do they have about this? A type of raffle To pull a lot of people? Obviously, the reason why many people choose to play is the hope that they can achieve their dreams. Which is that prizeTo a greater or lesser extent, he tries Earn some money Which many people would like to be able to implement what they dream about most.

This withdrawal comes to replace millions of euros

A new European lottery that citizens from all over the continent can dream about is about to see the light of day. It’s about Eurodreams, the new game of the State Lottery and Betting Association Starting today, you can purchase tickets to participate. However, the first draw for this new game will not take place until next Monday, November 6th.

The format of this lottery It is preserved in the most traditional way. That is, to participate, players must choose a combination of six numbers from 1 to 40 and a number called “Dream” from 1 to 5 on the ticket, so it is not far from other types of draws of this type.

Two withdrawals will be made per week: one Monday and Thursday, both at nine o’clock at night. The winning number combination will be randomly selected and prizes will be awarded in different categories, depending on the number of matching numbers.

Eurodreams Awards

As we saw earlier, the game mechanics are no different from other lotteries. but, Yes there is a difference: the prize. The main novelty that distinguishes it from other similar lottery games lies in the size and types of prizes it offers.

While EuroMillions rewards a single payment of the corresponding prize, Eurodreams is designed so that the prize is received monthlyThat is, the prize is a fixed amount of money that you will receive every month for a series of years. A reward method similar to Sueldazo or well-known prizes from big brands such as “Sueldo Nescafé”.

Eurodreams, as published on its official website, He will have the following prizes:

First category: €20,000 per month for 30 years (maximum 3 winners).

Category 2: €2,000 per month for 5 years (maximum of 12 winners).

Third category: 2.13% of the amount allocated for prizes from the third to the fifth category.

Fourth category: 34.24% of the amount allocated for prizes from the third to the fifth category

Fifth category: 63.63% of the amount allocated for prizes in categories three through five.

Category 6 (refund): 2.50 euros.

So, if you are a regular in these economic games of chance, then this new draw starting in November will be a good option for you.