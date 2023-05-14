May 14, 2023

Family members of US citizens and residents can opt for a green card

Winston Hale May 14, 2023 2 min read

United States citizens and residents can apply for a green card for their families through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Close relatives including unmarried children under the age of 21 years are taken into account to implement this procedure.

Includes husband and wife and parents. A relative’s petition for permanent residence requires a Form I-130 and each family member must carry one.

The waiting period for the decision of the Form I-130 application is not correct. These terms vary depending on the number of visas available and from 5 months to 3 years.

Steps to be followed to reach residency

The Herman Legal Group law firm has published on its digital space lawfirm4immigrants.com an explanation of the processes after an I-130 document is approved. Elements reviewed from that point on include family ties, country of birth and immigration status.

If the Form I-130 petition is approved, the user will receive an Action 2 notification that will be saved. At the same time, the approval type should be reviewed online.

USCIS then transfers the files to the National Visa Center (NVC) to process requests for rates and information from interested parties and beneficiaries. NVC will register the case with a number and send a letter to the applicant with other requests.

These requirements include immigrant visa fees and adjustment of status (AOS). Form DS-260 is completed online to provide personal and family data.

The applicant must provide a bond for the immigrant’s expenses on Form I-864. If the final step interview is satisfactory, you can obtain an I-551 stamp for entry into North America. Family members gain permanent residency after four months on US soil.

