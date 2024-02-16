ETECSA reported impacts on the network due to maintenance

Officials from the Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) reported that on February 15 and February 16 there would be damage to the network due to maintenance. According to this report, work will be done on optical fibers.

in NB Officially, they talked to all of ETECSA's clients, because there is only one such company on the island. They explained, “We would like to inform you that, in order to ensure the proper functioning of the communications network, maintenance work will be carried out on the main fiber optic links supporting national services during the 15th and 16th of February.”

“He added: “These activities may cause some slowdowns in access to the Internet and mobile voice service, especially in the early hours of the 16th. We apologize for the potential inconvenience this may cause.”

“Our technicians will work tirelessly to reduce the damage time,” they added. For any questions or inquiries, you can contact us through our official customer service channels.

ETECSA offers for this month February

If you have Nauta Hogar service in Cuba, you can take advantage of a special offer from the state telecommunications company ETECSA. This February, you can purchase additional watches online for just 6.25 COP per hour, instead of the 12.50 COP they normally cost.

This way you can continue browsing the site even if you have exhausted your monthly plan hours. This offer applies only to Nauta Hogar and not to other Nauta modalities. You can pay overtime in different ways. The offer will be valid from February 12 to 29.

The 50% discount does not apply to the following methods of Internet access: Nauta cards for temporary use, Nauta accounts for the tourism sector or airports, permanent Nauta accounts for national public navigation and Nauta accounts for corporate home services.