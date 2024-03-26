ETECSA reminds its customers to pay the monthly Nauta Hogar fee

The Cuban Telecommunications Company (ETECSA) issued a reminder to its customers regarding the need to pay monthly fees for Nauta Hogar, a home Internet service.

The Nauta Hogar service in Cuba offers a series of attractive features for many people. It uses ADSL technology, allowing users to surf the Internet and use the phone at the same time.

In addition, it offers WIFI connectivity through the installed modem and offers different speeds to choose from, with a bonus for the first month of the contract.

Cuba's only telecommunications company has explained how customers can pay their monthly Nauta Hogar fees through the Transfermóvil app.

To do this, users must authenticate in the application, go to the “Operations” menu, select “Nauta Recharge”, fill in the corresponding boxes and ensure that the “Pay nauta Hogar” option is selected.

PAY FOR NAUTA HOGAR SERVICE IN CUBA

In addition to Transfermóvil, there are other ways to pay for Nauta Hogar. Customers can do this through the nauta user portal, e-services, the EnZona app at a 5% discount, or directly at the commercial office.

ETECSA has also entered into agreements with several official websites to allow recharging of nauta account from abroad. These sites include DingCSQ, DT OneIDT and Global Digital.

In this sense, it is important to know that customers who recharge their Nauta account can use the balance to pay the monthly fee for the Nauta Hogar service, as long as the recharged account is the access account linked to the service link.

Request home service from Nota

To order Nauta Hogar service, customers in Cuba must obtain telephone service, reside in an area where the service is marketed, and choose a speed according to the terms of the wired network reaching their home.

An access account with the domain @nauta.com.cu is associated with the Service, which includes browsing hours during the month.

If this period expires, customers can top up the account by prepaying for whatever they wish to consume. The mobility rate after exhausting the allotted hours is 12.50 cups/hour.