Etecsa invites to take advantage of the Dollar Mobile Wallet to recharge for Father’s Day

Cuban telecom company Etecsa has invited Cubans living on the island to use a mobile phone wallet in US dollars to recharge mobile phones as a gift for Father’s Day in Cuba.

“If you have a balance in the account in US dollars for the Mi Transfer Bag, you can purchase international recharge valid until the 18th for a family member. You have time to surprise dad on his day!” , they tweeted newly.

“The account can be recharged in US dollars for the MiTransfer exchange from abroad or by transferring from another exchange of the same nature (in US dollars),” they explained to some customers on that social network.

Why from abroad? I put MLC cash in my BANDEC account” and “this recharge is not good. My father wants a reward of 3000 CUP in the main balance, it is the best gift for him,” were two of the comments the company received.

According to Etecsa, to purchase the international promotion with a MiTransfer bag, customers in Cuba must:

Select an account in US dollars In “Transactions”, recharge the mobile balance, select “International recharge in US dollars”. In the amount in the CUP box, they will specify the value, in the CUP, at which they wish to recharge.

ETECSA mobile wallet

The Cuban Mobile Wallet or “MiTransfer Bag” is a virtual money account linked to a mobile phone number. There is one account in US dollars and another in CUP.

US dollar accounts are recharged from abroad through websites www.cubamax.comAnd www.cubatel.comAnd www.vidaipay.com And www.vacuba.com Or by transfers from other exchanges in US dollars.

With this you can take advantage of international top-up promotions, buy Nauta Plus and buy products and services in stores where this payment method is enabled.

The current ETECSA recharge offer consists of users who receive a recharge between 7th and 18th of June, and they will have different rewards depending on the amount they recharge: