Emergency hacks you didn’t know about to get rid of car crashes

When it comes to car breakdowns, it helps to have a few emergency tricks up your sleeve to get you out of trouble. Here are some tips you may not be aware of:

1.- Battery problems

If you find yourself with a dead battery and no jumper wires, you can try to push the car if it’s on a downhill slope. Once you have enough speed, try to start the engine in second gear by quickly releasing the clutch.

2.- Coolant leakage

If you have a leak in your cooling system and you can’t get to a nearby garage, you can improvise a temporary solution. Mix water with some sealant product and add to the coolant. This can help seal the leak temporarily and allow you to get to a safe place for proper repairs.

3.- Flat tyres

If you have a flat tire and you don’t have an air pump, you can use a spray foam tire sealant that often comes with emergency repair kits. This product can inflate tires enough to get you to a nearby store.

4.- Window stuck

If you have a window that is stuck and won’t open or close, you can try dampening a cloth in hot water and wiping it around the windowsill. This can loosen any dirt or debris causing the problem and allow you to move the window.

5.- The central lock is blocked

If the central locking of the doors does not work, you can try spraying a little lubricant on the locking mechanism or on the switch itself. This can help mitigate any blockages and allow the system to function properly.

Remember that these are emergency, temporary repairs and are not a substitute for proper repairs performed by a professional. It is important to seek professional help as soon as possible for safe and effective troubleshooting.

