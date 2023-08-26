El Niocina, who will represent the county in the Junior Science Olympiad

Behind them stands Alejandra Quiroga, an enthusiastic chemistry teacher, a native of Tenugasta, Catamarca, who, since her arrival in Neuquen – almost two years ago – has not stopped motivating her students so that they are encouraged to discover their potential and nurture new things. experiences of knowledge.

SFP 7th grade students Juliana and Cecilia Junior Science Olympiad with teachers Alejandra and Yamila (13).JPG Sebastian Farina Petersen

It was she who submitted the proposal to the homeroom teacher Yamila Valenzuela, Cecilia and Juliana, with the aim of selecting a group of students interested in participating in the program, which aims to promote the career of young people in experimental sciences. From an early age, in addition to encouraging teachers to update the content continuously, with the aim of cooperating with the educational system in improving teaching.

With the San Agustin Experience

Alejandra recently arrived in the city, learned about the Olympic Games through social networks and did not hesitate to spread the invitation in the public and private institutions in which she studies. The idea has spread to San Agustín, a school that already has experience with the competition. There he managed to train two primary school students who were selected by the local intercollegiate committee to participate in the national example on behalf of Neuquén.

“I did it with another teacher, and my participation was hypothetical because I had a high-risk pregnancy,” the 26-year-old teacher said in an interview with LMNeuquén. “I traveled with them and the truth is they did very well. They didn’t win, but the comeback they had was very good,” he explained proudly.

In March of this year, as soon as she joined the ECEN faculty, Alejandra began a campaign to recruit students for the Olympic Games. With the approval of the Foundation’s authorities and an alliance with fellow student Yamila Valenzuela, she manages to put together a team with two anxious, curious students.

SFP 7th grade students Juliana and Cecilia Junior Science Olympiad with teachers Alejandra and Yamila (2).JPG Sebastian Farina Petersen

“Cecilia and Juliana are curious, responsible and sympathetic, and they have many of the characteristics we look for in the selection we made in mid-April. This requires institutional and parental support,” he warned, thanking Romina Lescano, Cinfina Howe and Jessica Burgundy. Responsible for the direction of ECEN for the secondary and primary levels.

He stressed that “the commitment of the boys is also required because it is an extracurricular challenge that requires additional study hours outside the course. The same is done by the teacher because preparing the boys is an extra honorable job.”

“It is important for children to see physics and chemistry as part of our daily lives; to relate the content to everyday life through experiments and to have fun” “It is important for children to see physics and chemistry as part of our daily lives; to relate the content to everyday life through experiments and to have fun”

After pointing out that the purpose of the Olympics is to engage children – through experimental development – so they stop seeing physics, chemistry and biology as boring or complex subjects, Alejandra said that this year Juliana and Cecilia did not have to measure themselves against other subjects. Domestic doubles where no other teams have been formed in other institutions.

“Since these subjects are usually seen as boring, it is difficult to find students who are willing to participate,” said the teacher. However, success in the National Olympiad was not immediate and required an exam, which the girls passed with 83% at the beginning of July. “By qualifying, we ended up representing Neuquén County,” Alejandra said proudly.

An unforgettable experience

The teacher from Catamarca thought of the personal enrichment of each student only through the journey he had already traveled. From being encouraged to take on a challenge to dedicating extra hours of their lives to studying, to being committed to achieving a goal and building a bond to achieve it, building on their strengths and complementing each other in the areas that are most difficult for them. “They used to be classmates and now they are very close friends. We see that they are very sympathetic and enthusiastic,” the teacher confirmed with joy, before outlining the mechanics of the competition.

“The Olympiad has an experimental part and a theoretical part. The students prepare from the booklets prepared by the organizing committee. For the test they will take the day after they arrive in Mendoza, the girls will do a series of experiments and from there, they will answer a multiple-choice questionnaire.”

SFP 7th grade students Juliana and Cecilia Junior Science Olympiad with teachers Alejandra and Yamila (9).JPG Sebastian Farina Petersen

“We are currently working on how to move inside the lab and identify the elements and some of the contents that coincide with the session,” he said.

“I always try to convey to the girls that they don’t take the pressure that they have to win, but they enjoy it, that they appreciate the opportunity, and that they think if it doesn’t happen this year, we’ll see where we fail to continue preparing. I always remind them that they have plenty of time to keep improving themselves.”

After the assessment, neokenas will have the opportunity to interact with other students from across the country. They will share with them recreational excursions through which they will learn about the various tourist and cultural points in the city of Mendoza. The entire trip is covered by the Olympiad Organizing Foundation. Cecilia and Julina will travel with Amelia, who will take on the role of tutor.

“I like that it is announced because the girls represent the county and also so that the other boys know that there is this kind of initiative, so that they can take advantage of it. It’s all subsidized, and the girls don’t have to pay anything, more than some small expenses they might incur while their residence.”

anticipation

In an interview with this medium, Jolina said that she spends her time watching videos related to the topics that appear in the Olympics brochures. In this sense, Alejandra highlighted that she uses the experiences she finds on TikTok to work with her students, a tool through which she has been able to capture the attention of her entire class.

As for the path they took in the face of competition, both Julina and Cecilia highlighted their enjoyment of experiences, which is a world completely unknown to them. “It’s all new,” said Cecilia, “and that’s why it stimulates me and attracts my attention.”

SFP 7th graders Juliana and Cecilia Junior Science Olympiad with teachers Alejandra and Yamila (7).JPG Sebastian Farina Petersen

After Giuliana pointed out that being selected by the teachers to compete in the Olympics was a kind of reward for the effort she put into school, she said, “My expectations are to go, have fun and learn.”

“I really want to go to Mendoza because I don’t know. Also the fact that we can represent Neuquén County and win it is a big thing,” said Cecilia, stressing that she is “happy, excited and with a lot of nerves.”

Alejandra, for her part, was grateful for the job opportunities the province offered her for two years: “I love Neuquén, it’s a city where there is work and where my degree is valued. Unfortunately, my city has a “lack of working hours.” Here I was able to work in many schools, both public and private, and found myself in front of a fairly wide panorama in terms of the things I could do.”

SFP 7th grade students Juliana and Cecilia Junior Science Olympiad with teachers Alejandra and Yamila (11).JPG Sebastian Farina Petersen

“I’m so excited, I didn’t think I would have students today that I would help represent the district. I love chemistry and being able to work that way with boys has completely changed my life. Teaching is my ground wire to do” I don’t see myself doing anything else. I always try to innovate so that children relate chemistry to everyday examples. I think the greatest satisfaction for a teacher is seeing your students happy, sexy and changing the paradigms they have,” she strained as she tenderly nursed Sarita, her youngest daughter.