Economic and Social Sciences UASD holds a welcome ceremony for new semester students – El Nuevo Diario (Dominican Republic)

Dean of the College of Economic and Social Sciences at UASD Dr. Antonio Ciriaco Cruz during his speech.

El Nuevo Diario, Santo Domingo.- The Faculty of Economic and Social Sciences (FCES), of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD), held an official welcome ceremony for students entering the different professions of this academic unit, corresponding to the current semester 2024-10.

At the activity that was held in Ricardo Michel Hall, the two vice presidents of the university, teacher Rosalia Sosa Pérez, and administrative teacher Ramon Desangelis Flores, were present.

Dean of the College, Dr. Antonio Ciriaco Cruz, offered some emotional words to the students who are starting their academic careers in each of the units of that entity.

Ciriaco Cruz urged high school graduates to take advantage of the time to build their capabilities and in this way enhance their profiles so that in three or four years they will become professionals with a more global version.

He added that FCES, with its schools, will always be very close to the students to resolve all difficulties that may arise during the entire vocational training period.

During the ceremony, academic bodies, school principals, and board members were introduced, so that students could get to know the employees who have the obligation and duty to help them in their daily lives.

The meeting included setting a broad agenda of academic and cultural activities, which began at nine in the morning, with a day for donating and exchanging books, in the college courtyard.

In the afternoon, an artistic performance was given by the Folklore Ballet of the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) and a conference on “Carnival Event in Tourism” was held.

While the President of the La Vega Carnival Federation, Martin Doquila, emphasized the importance of the carnival as a mechanism for promoting tourism at the local and international levels.

For his part, the Spanish international gastronomy consultant for companies, hotels and resorts, David Serrano, when speaking about “the importance of gastronomy and where we are heading,” pointed out that the Dominican Republic has a great space for training young people who are venturing into the field of gastronomy.

This has motivated the FCES Tourism School to further enhance training in gastronomy, focusing on the pairing process.

Also present were the Dean of the College of Science at UASD, Teacher Jose Ferreras Capellan; Deputy Dean of Economic and Social Sciences, teacher Maribel Lorenzo, school principals, members of the college board of directors, administrative staff, professors and students.

