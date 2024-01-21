Doctors celebrate the 50th anniversary of the University College of Huesca

The official College of Physicians celebrates On this day, Sunday, January 21 Half a century after the reopening of the University College, “the root from which the capital and the entire region regained their university essence.” It stopped in 1845. It was a day like today, but in 1974, when First-year medical classes at University College (Old Santa Rosa College)in what was the 1974/79 promotion “Jenin unified complete medical studies In Huesca”, a goal that has been in high demand for a long time Which “the college is pleased to have on the imminent horizon.”.

But for starting university college it was like that The main thing is the effort of “a group of fans of the traditions of the University of Huesca, supported by Dr. Manuel Artero.”, which consolidated a well-received initiative by the government. The college recalls “two similar cases”: This type of school has been established in different parts of Spain To compensate for the traditional macro structures of the university, in addition, A Enthusiastic support from the then mayor and doctor, Antonio Lacleta.”.

This was the school In its beginnings, it was a center attached to the university where the first courses of degrees were mainly taught, which were then completed in Zaragoza.. That was the next step Integration into the university, which did not arrive until 1986 With Vicente Macarena as rector and “a contradictory legal action after the disappearance of the personality of the university college” under the 1983 law.

Now the college celebrates half a century since the founding of the university college. It was in the fall of 1974 when the 1974/80 promotion began and the school explains that two different promotions that began in the same year “were due to the failed reform” of Education Minister Julio Rodríguez.

“From those original times in temporary headquarters at the Chamber of Commerce and at the new Santa Rosa College, (University College) moved to the abandoned building of the old Regional Maternity Hospital, where it remained for 9 years,” recalls the college, which actually adds that In 1985, the center was occupied by the Plaza Universidad building “repurposed as student housing.”. The provincial council led the procurement of buildings, teachers and administrative staff.

Complete Degree and Barbastro University Hospital

The history of medicine in Huesca looks forward to this This fall is the date on which the expansion of studies in the second cycle will begin “to gradually complete full graduation.”In the coming sessions.”

And now with St. George's as a university hospital, The College of Physicians intends to obtain the same qualification as Barbastro.