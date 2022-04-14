Devices that will stop working on April 30

Whether for business or socially, millions of Mexicans use this app every day to communicate. And with new updates from Meta, which owns WhatsApp, Instagram and Snapchat, it has improved the way the platforms work.

But with the good comes the bad because these improvements made it stop working on different devices, and this happens when WhatsApp receives updates and changes that no longer work on certain operating systems. And this is about to happen, because on April 30 there will be mobile phones that will not be able to use this application, because they will be incompatible.

You should also read: Your piggy bank with 14 thousand pesos, little by little with the 40 week challenge

Changes to the statute

From time to time, WhatsApp announces its updates and changes to the platform, and below we have a list of devices for which the app will no longer be available.

Android Ice Cream Sandwich mobile phones.

Devices with Android 4.1 or lower operating system.

Devices running iOS 10 or lower operating system.

These are the users who have Android Apple Pie, Banana Bread, Cupcake 1.5, Donut 1.6, Eclair 2.0, Froyo 2.2, Gingerbread 2.3, Honeycomb 3.0, Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0 and it will be the devices that will not be able to use WhatsApp

If you suspect that your device is one of them, you can check by entering configuration or settings and entering the system information tab.

While this is sad news for device owners whose operating systems will no longer be supported, new updates are important for us so we can be better connected.

All of these improvements are announced from time to time so that users have an adjustment period and can change their devices so that they are not left isolated from the outside world from day to day. Now that you know which operating systems will not be in use and date, you can take your own precautions.

For more information on this and more, visit our section Technique.