Cubans will need a visa to enter the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Citizens Cubans let them in Dominican Republic On Crossing To other countries you will need to obtain a Dominican visa, it reported on Tuesday Directorate General immigration.
If you have a visa, residency or Citizenship From The United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands in the European Union or member areas of the Schengen Area will not need a Dominican visa.
resolution immigration What determines that is the number DGM-06-2022, issued on March 23, which was sent internally on the 25th, but is known by the media and society on Tuesday the 29th. It does not specify when it will take effect or whether it will be of immediate effect.
The document is addressed to the General Coordinators of Migration Services in Airports International ports, docks and border points.
Article 2 of the above-mentioned decision orders the Directorate of Migration Control (DGM) to report the content of the document to the relevant bodies for their implementation and for the relevant purposes.
Member countries of the Schengen zones
Germany
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Slovenia
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italia
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
beer
Norway
Holland
Poland
Portugal
Czech Republic
Slovak Republic
Sweden
Switzerland
Aruba
Curacao
Saint Martin.
