March 30, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cubans will need a visa to enter the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Cubans will need a visa to enter the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Phyllis Ward March 30, 2022 1 min read

The Citizens Cubans let them in Dominican Republic On Crossing To other countries you will need to obtain a Dominican visa, it reported on Tuesday Directorate General immigration.

If you have a visa, residency or Citizenship From The United States, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands in the European Union or member areas of the Schengen Area will not need a Dominican visa.

resolution immigration What determines that is the number DGM-06-2022, issued on March 23, which was sent internally on the 25th, but is known by the media and society on Tuesday the 29th. It does not specify when it will take effect or whether it will be of immediate effect.

The document is addressed to the General Coordinators of Migration Services in Airports International ports, docks and border points.

Article 2 of the above-mentioned decision orders the Directorate of Migration Control (DGM) to report the content of the document to the relevant bodies for their implementation and for the relevant purposes.

Member countries of the Schengen zones

Germany
Austria
Belgium
Denmark
Slovenia
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
Italia
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
beer
Norway
Holland
Poland
Portugal
Czech Republic
Slovak Republic
Sweden
Switzerland

Holland

Holland
Aruba
Curacao
Saint Martin.

Dominican journalist. Graduated from UASD. He has extensive experience in digital and investigative journalism.

See also  EU removes US from list of safe destinations due to increase in coronavirus cases | Community

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mexico earthquake: Check here the latest seismic activity for today, March 29 | Nuclear magnetic resonance | TDEX | the answers

March 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

What is happening in Mariupol? This is the situation in the city

March 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Mexico earthquake: Check here the latest seismic activity for today, March 28 | Nuclear magnetic resonance | TDEX | the answers

March 29, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

Here’s what the Florida ICON Park Operations Manual says

March 30, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Cubans will need a visa to enter the Democratic Republic of the Congo

March 30, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Certification of the quality of language and human sciences educational programs in Mexicali

March 30, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Jim Carrey slams Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock: ‘It disgusted me’

March 30, 2022 Lane Skeldon