Cubans benefit from humanitarian parole “trade” to immigrate to the United States

Since the United States announced the implementation of the humanitarian parole program, many Cubans have placed their hopes in it for a better future.

Several thousand are already in the North, and tens of thousands are awaiting approval.

Meanwhile, others are seizing the opportunity to make money by simplifying procedures Report The New Herald. The American media called them advisers and interviewed some of them.

This is the case of Elián Cabrera, who established an office in his home in the province of Siego de Ávila. There he assists clients on a daily basis after being approved by the parole program.

Among its functions, it refers to creating emails, accounts on the My USCIS online service or the CBP One mobile app. It is also dedicated to detecting or correcting errors in the processes or requests made by the sponsor on the Form I-134ª. Passport scanning.

Cabrera, 28, says, “My work started in January, from the moment I saw people being so ignorant and making so many mistakes.

Business with parole

Jorge Carlos Rodriguez is another “consultant” on parole matters. To help a daughter-in-law, he had to find out about the procedures. Later, he decided to use what he learned to serve many customers in his home every day.

“They contact me more than anything else because they’re afraid of making a mistake and losing their chance to get a humane parole. A small mistake can affect everything,” he told Nuevo Herald.

Of course, this type of business is not legally recognized in Cuba. Ways to advertise services are social networks and prices vary from about $15 dollars to $100 dollars.

In the face of criticism, counselors on the island point out that their work is especially helpful for people who don’t have Internet access, email or technological devices.

Not only in Cuba, some people take advantage of the situation to make money. Notaries in the United States provide legal advice and fill out forms illegally. Some even report paying $10,000 to get approved for the procedure.