Confirmed lineups for the Champions League match

Diego Simeonetrainer Atletico MadridHe praised the fans Borussia Dortmund. This Tuesday team Cholo It goes through the corridor to the semi-finals Champions League Its always hot Signal Iduna Park.

The Argentine said: “We will play in a stadium very similar to our stadium. “We will face a very strong team at home, who will start at a high pace, and we must maintain the level of the last matches.” trainer. His team won 2-1 in the first leg.





The only new feature planned for Simeone's eleven comes from the penalty spot: Beautiful MarioSamuel Leno left the first leg due to injury, and left the second leg due to the accumulation of three yellow cards. The void in the left lane created by the Brazilian's absence will be covered Simeone with Cesar Azpilicueta, who moves from the center of defense with his left foot in the first leg to a winger in the second leg, facing the speed of the opponent. He will play on the other side Nahuel Molina.

They are two sensitive sectors of Tuesday's match, due to the great display of footballers DortmundThose starts that cause dizziness when faced with spaces. Jadon Sancho And Donnell MalinThe team's top scorer reappeared last Saturday from injury, although it still appears that he has not yet reached 100 percent, indicating his primary position on the wings in the second half. Borussia Dortmundwith Karim Adeyemi As a substitute on the bench. In Malin's case, this Monday he was working out at the gym, just like Pune GittensIt was the last session before the meeting.





Another variable on Borussia Dortmund Regarding the first leg, ownership Julian Brandt.

Without the side Ramy Bensabini Not even forward Sebastian Hallerthe scorer of the only goal in Madrid, and both of them were injured, Niklas Volkrug He's forced to get his hands on the team. he Dortmund They need at least one goal, if not more, to at least force extra time amid the heat of their fans Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid: Team formation for the Champions League match

Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Koppel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ian Mattsen; Marcel Sabitzer, Emre Chan; Jadon Sancho, Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi; Niklas Volkrug. D.T: Edin Terzic.

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Axel Witsel, Jose Maria Jimenez, Hermoso, Azpilicueta; Rodrigo De Paul, Koke, Marcos Llorente; Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann. D.T:Diego Simeone.