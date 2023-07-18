July 18, 2023

Communication in Colombia, clean energy in Argentina or vaccines in Mexico: a list of European investments in Latin America | international

Phyllis Ward July 18, 2023 2 min read

In its search for new markets in an international context complicated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in an attempt to counter the weight exerted by China in the region, the European Union launched a strong investment agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean, according to which European countries committed themselves to investing 45 thousand million euros ($50,500 million). ) until 2027 in financing plans …

In its search for new markets in an international context complicated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and in an attempt to counter the weight exerted by China in the region, the European Union launched a strong investment agenda for Latin America and the Caribbean, according to which European countries committed themselves to investing 45 thousand million euros ($50,500 million). ) until 2027 in plans to fund the region through the Global Gateway initiative.

The initiative, presented on Monday by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, within the framework of the summit between the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), is accompanied by a list of projects by country. , more than 100 in total, for companies and institutions interested in investing in the region. From a loan to start up Bogota’s long-awaited metro, an initiative to bring digital connectivity to 85% of Colombian territory by 2026 or later to the implementation of electric buses in Costa Rica, alliances to invest in projects that add value to key metals such as lithium, and the expansion of the telecommunications sector. And wireless in the Brazilian Amazon or vaccine production in Mexico.

The Global Gateway or Global Compact, designed with the advice of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, is an instrument with four pillars: a just energy transition, an inclusive digital transformation, human development, health and vaccines. “We have designed a high-quality investment agenda together for the benefit of both regions,” said Von der Leyen. “It is not just about how much we spend but how we invest. “The global portal is accompanied by the highest environmental and social standards and with transparency. It is the European way of doing business.”

Here is a list of selected projects by country:

