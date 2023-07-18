Manuel Zelaya calls for “great popular mobilization”

The ruling Libertad y Refoundación (Libre) party on Monday called for mobilization this Tuesday in favor of the country’s accession to the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America, the approval of the Tax Justice Act, and the creation of an international anti-corruption mechanism.

the “Very popular fillingIt was held by the General Coordinator of Liber, former Governor Manuel Zelaya, who is also an advisor to President Xiomara Castro, and will start this Tuesday around 5:00 pm local time (23:00 GMT) on a street in Tegucigalpa.

The aim of the march is to demand the approval of the Honduran Parliament Tax Justice Actsent by the executive branch last April, which, according to Zelaya, “intercepts” the Honduran Council for Special Projects (Cohep), leading the country’s main business.

In addition, the coordinator of the Libre party, who appeared in 2011, after the coup he suffered, expressed their support for President Castro to establish an international commission against corruption and impunity (Cicih) with the support of the United Nations, the former president on June 28, 2009.