Citizenship in the United States: Find out if you are one of the beneficiaries of the free naturalization process | RPPUSA

Social programs play an important role in obtaining citizenship fee waivers.
to receive American citizenshipThe settler must approach Citizenship and Immigration Service of America (Uzisits summary in English) to implement the process and A fee of U$D 725 is payable. However, not all applicants have the financial resources required for this process.
in this situation, Uzis Created the Citizenship Fee Waiver Scheme, Fee waiverIt helps citizens with full subsidy of naturalization fees.
How do I know if I am eligible? Fee waiver?
For a person to qualify for the full fee waiver, they must: Public assistance availableBe it a meal ticket, Medical assistanceSupplemental Security Income (SSI), among others.
Otherwise, if Annual household income If you are below 150% of the national poverty level (U$D 36,000 per year for a family of 4), you are also eligible for this Uscis benefit.
To access, the immigrant must complete the following process:
- Fill out the I-912 application.
- Submit a letter from a public assistance agency. This letter can be requested from the office where the benefit was applied for.
- Submit Form I-912 with letter and N-400 Application for Citizenship.
- If the application is approved, the applicant will receive a confirmation letter from Uscis in approximately 2 months.
