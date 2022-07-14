Chinese scientists have proposed creating a new calendar and global measurement system based on the solar system

Europa Press PSI/PAMELA L. GAY.



A group of Chinese astronomers have proposed creating a calendar and time measurement system based on the entire solar system, excluding those around the Earth and religions.According to the newspaper South China Morning Newspaper.

The suggestion arises from Increasing human space explorationwhich entails significant complications when making the necessary calculations to direct ships and instruments sent, for example, to Mars.

Scientists, in their article published in Journal of Measurement and Electronic DevicesHighlight The impossibility of determining the exact time on the Red Planet by synchronizing it with the Earth.

Radio signals sent between the two planets take between 3 and 22 minutes to travel due to the constant change in the relative position and speed of both.

The authors proposed to develop an extraterrestrial measuring mechanism Use the common center of mass of the solar system as the origin of the coordinates for determining positions in space.

“The beginning of time can be defined as the moment when a selected signal from a millisecond pulsar, a highly magnetic neutron star pulsing hundreds of times per second, reaches the parietal center,” they stated.

The main challenge will be setting the standard Choose the pulsar and the exact sign for the start time on the calendarThe researchers said.

This differs from the current method, where our planet is at the center of an internationally accepted coordinate system and calendar determined by religious events.

‘A new kind of extraterrestrial time regulation is needed’said researchers from various organizations related to China’s aerospace and aerospace region.

In recent years, China has invested heavily in its space program and Chang’e 4 probe landed on the hidden side of the moon – The first time this was achieved – and it reached Mars for the first time, becoming the third country – after the United States and the former Soviet Union – to “land on Mars”.

