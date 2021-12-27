Black hole eruption near Earth

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 26.12.2021 11:26:01

The Murchison Widefield Matrix (MWA), which is located in Western Australia, He was able to shoot radio broadcasts (dispersion of energy) A supermassive black hole close to Earth. it is expected that black hole explosion which is located in centauri a It has dimensions of it equals 16 full moons arranged in a row.

according to Dr. Benjamin McKinley, lead author of a paper published in Nature Astronomy:These radio waves come from matter being sucked into the black hole. super massive in Galactic Center“.

Centaurus A is a nearby galaxy (12 million light-years away) whose supermassive black hole erupted millions of years ago. When it draws energy from the falling gas, it ejects matter close to the speed of light. (???ESO/WFI et al) pic.twitter.com/VPq1BgDH4r – Mar Gomez (@MarGomezH) December 24, 2021

In the same way, It was voiced by Mar Gomez, the scientific interlocutor That Centaurus A is a nearby galaxy the planet earth (12 million light years) which its black hole It was in Volcano eruption for millions of years. It is capable of releasing the substance at a speed close to the speed of light as it draws energy from the incoming gas.

“The waves form a disk around the hole As a matter of tears Powerful jets form on both sides of the discAnd Most of the material was expelled into space at distances of more than one million light-years.” The scientist explained regarding Supermassive black hole behavior.

the The International Center for Research in Radio Astronomy We can learn a lot from Centaurus A. Thanks to how close it is and it is possible to monitor it in detail. the The researchers combined radio observations with X-ray and optical dataTo better understand the physics of these black holes.