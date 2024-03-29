Bank of America is scheduled to close more than 60 branches this year

Bank of America is resuming the closure of several locations in nearly 20 states in the country. It is expected that the trend will be to stop providing services more and more during the current year 2024.

Hence, users of the prestigious banking company must be careful because they may be affected by these closure measures.

Bank of America has officially announced that it will close at least 62 locations nationwide this year. With this termination of services, 19 states will remain without branches. Thousands of customers will be affected by the permanent closure of many banking centres.

Bank of America closes for the rest of the year

Arizona

5114 South Power Road, Mesa. Closing is scheduled for September 19, 2024.

California

In March, the following sites were deregistered:

-2516 East Chapman Street, Fullerton

-300 Lakeside Drive, Oakland

-3491 Mackey Road, San Jose

-40 West Foothill Street, Highlands

In April 2012, E Avenida De Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, closed. In May: 7395 Mission St., Daly City. In July and August:

-3565 California Street, San Francisco

-1401 S. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton

-2049 Century Park East, Los Angeles

-455 Island Street, San Diego

In September, the branch, 29687 El Camino Viejo, Castaic, will cease service.

Connecticut

The following locations are closed in March, April and August:

-162 Putnam Street, Greenwich

-417 Shiban Street, Stamford

-70 Farmington Street, Hartford

-48 Wall Street, Norwalk

Florida

They are closed in March, October and November:

-8819 Hypoluxo Road, Lake Worth

-15141 SW 42nd Street, Miami-Dade

-4300 North Atlantic Avenue, Cocoa Beach

-1900 South Ridgewood Street, Edgewater

-4395 Suncoast Avenue, Homs

-13700 Jogging Road, West Delray Beach

-6261 PGA Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Maryland

March and April:

-8788 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring

-3413 Kenilworth Road, Hyattsville

-5710 Riverdale Road, Riverdale

-2101 Belle Barre Road, Silver Spring

-108 Old Court Road, Pikesville

-825 Dulaney Valley Road, Suite 1180, Tucson

Massachusetts

They are closed from February to March:

-125 High Street, Boston

-250 Granite Street, Braintree

-172 Park Street, North Reading

-430 Route 134, South Dennis

Missouri

Closed March, 1301 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold

New Jersey

Closed March, 904 River Road, New Milford

New York

From January to March they are closed:

-4767 Boston Post Road, Pelham Manor

-23 East Main Street, Washingtonville

-72 Second Avenue, New York

-808 Columbus Avenue, New York

Snowfall

The branch, located at 5485 Camino Al Norte, North Las Vegas, will close in May

North Carolina

141 S. Main St., Graham, closes in May

Oklahoma

515 South Boulder Street, Tulsa, closing at the end of March

Pennsylvania

3100 Garrett Road, Drexel Hill, closed in March

Tennessee

The location at 213 5th Avenue N, Franklin, closed in March.

Texas

780 South MacArthur Blvd., Coppell, will close at the end of March

Virginia

In April and May they close:

-2061 Lynnhaven Parkway, Virginia Beach

-1111 East Main Street, Richmond

Washington

In June and August they close:

-20708 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell

-11060 NE 6th Street, Suite 80, Bellevue.