Bad coins can be worth up to $24,000 – NBC 48 Bay Area

Many people may carry thousands of dollars worth of coins in their pockets and not know it.

website specializing in collecting coins, spruce crafts He explains that there are many coins distributed after minting that have errors in the printing process.

Some coins contain additional elements while others contain a double letter or element.

Many of these coins have printing errors

These are the seven highest value coins ever minted in the United States:

1 – A penny with the face of Abraham Lincoln, minted in 1969, has a double imprint.

These coins are very rare to find although a woman in Texas found one in her home valued at $24,000.

2 – Another penny with the face of Lincoln but from 1970, which has a double impression noted in the word Liberty, as well as a spike in the number 7.

That penny might be worth about $3,500.

3 – This penny with the face of Lincoln has a double imprint on the words In God We Trust and on Liberty. With the help of a magnifying glass, you can see the double print on the edges.

This coin can be worth $500, and has a value in EF-40 numismatics.

Check your pockets in case you have one.

4 – Quarter of the 2004 Wisconsin State Fair.

This coin has a repeating leaf hanging from a grain of corn or maize. The value of these coins ranges between $200 and $300, depending on the specialized site.

5 – Another penny with the face of Lincoln minted in 1999 that has the letters A and M misspelled from the word America (they appear to be wider).

The value of these coins can range from $5 to $600.

1983 Lincoln Cent with Duplication Error; Only about 5,000 are known to have it.

6 – 1982 with Roosevelt’s face missing the letter indicating where it was struck. For example, prints in Philadelphia should have the letter P, those in Denver should have the letter D, and those in San Francisco should have the letter S.

These coins lack these characters, so their value is higher. These coins range in value from $30 to $50.

7- The 2007 dollar coin known as the Presidency of the Republic. On some of these coins, the letters on the edges of the coin were missing.

The value of these coins can range from $50 to $3,000.

So check your pockets, purse, and drawers, as you may have one or more of these coins in your possession.

It is recommended to review it with a magnifying glass and then take it to a numismatic (coin) expert to determine if it is one of these faulty coins and confirm the value.