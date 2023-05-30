Authorities investigate shooting at Hollywood Beach – NBC Miami (51)

At least nine people were injured and hospitalized in a shooting Monday afternoon in Hollywood Beach after an altercation ended with gunfire.

Hollywood police say they received calls about multiple people shot near Johnson Street.

Nine victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, at least four of whom were under the age of 17 and the other five were adults between the ages of 25 and 65.

Officials say one of the victims is in surgery and the rest are in stable condition.

“Now two people are infected in our hospitals, up to 5 people are infected. I don’t have details on age or condition at this time, it’s a fluid situation. We have two minors. The victims are in the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital,” said Yanette Obario Sanchez, spokeswoman for Memorial Health Care System, which includes Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s.

See more Avoid the area of ​​Johnson to Garfield Streets and Broadway due to the shooting investigation. Heavy police security in the area. If you would like to reunite with a family member, we have set up a reunion area at Johnson St. and the N Ocean Bus Loop. — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) May 30, 2023

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy thanked the “Good Samaritans, paramedics, police officers and emergency room doctors and nurses for their quick response to the shooting victims” in a Facebook post this Monday. .

At the same time, he promised that the Hollywood Police Department would conduct an investigation to get the details of what happened.

Police have detained one person of interest and said another person is on the run from authorities. He has yet to provide details on the shooting, except that a regrouping area has been set up at Johnson Street and the North Ocean Bus Loop.

At this time, police are asking people to avoid the area from Johnson to Garfield streets and Hollywood Beach Broadway as a precaution.

Beaches in South Florida, including Broadwalk, have seen a flurry of visitors over Memorial Day weekend in recent days.

Hollywood police ask anyone with tips or information to contact [email protected]