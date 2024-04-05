Asthma: They reveal a new reason why it damages the lungs

Image source, Getty Images caption, The goal is to prevent damage to the airways and not just attack the consequences of asthma.

author, Michelle Roberts

Role, Digital Health Editor, BBC News

8 hours

A team of British scientists confirmed that they have discovered a new cause of damage to the bronchi and lungs in patients suffering from asthma.

According to the researchers, the cells lining the airways are compressed until they are destroyed during the attack, and this damage to the lining of these airways has been overlooked until now.

Scientists at King's College London explained in Science magazine that this discovery It can break the vicious circle If this effect can be prevented, rather than treating its consequences, through medications.

The airways in people with asthma are sensitive to various triggers such as pollen, pets, and exercise.

They become inflamed or swollen, causing symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, and choking.

Over-the-counter medications or inhalers can reduce this inflammation and help keep the airways open.

But the attacks are repeated It can cause permanent scarring and narrowing of the airways.

During an attack, the smooth muscles surrounding the airways begin to constrict and tighten, which is known as bronchoconstriction.

Image source, Getty Images caption, Scientists have discovered that the lining of the bronchial tubes is the body's first line of defense, but is also damaged during asthma attacks.

The King's College team studied this process in detail using mice and samples of human lung tissue.

Professor Judy RosenblattThe research leader explained that bronchoconstriction damages the lining of the bronchial tubes, causing long-term inflammation, wound healing and infections that cause more attacks.

“This epithelial lining is the body's first line of defense. “It resists infections, yet it is damaged during asthma attacks,” Rosenblatt explained to the BBC.

He added: “If we can stop the damage, we hope that the attacks will stop.”

New treatments

One potential preventive treatment that researchers are studying is: An element called gadoliniumwhich appears to be beneficial, at least in mice.

But there is still a lot of work to be done to find out if it is safe and effective enough to test in humans, and that will take years.

In the words of Dr. Samantha Walker, a UK asthma and lung expert, “The discovery opens new doors that may be important for exploring potential new treatment options that people with asthma desperately need.”

“We know that There are many people for whom current treatments do not work well.He explained that it is important to continue funding research to find new treatments that better treat the causes of asthma.

But he insists that until a new treatment is found, it is essential that people with asthma continue to use their prescribed medication correctly.

He also highlights that people whose symptoms persist should consult a doctor.

According to the World Health Organization there is More than 250 million people suffer from asthma in the world.