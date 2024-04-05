April 6, 2024

Asthma: They reveal a new reason why it damages the lungs

Phyllis Ward April 5, 2024 3 min read

The goal is to prevent damage to the airways and not just attack the consequences of asthma.

  • author, Michelle Roberts
  • Role, Digital Health Editor, BBC News

A team of British scientists confirmed that they have discovered a new cause of damage to the bronchi and lungs in patients suffering from asthma.

According to the researchers, the cells lining the airways are compressed until they are destroyed during the attack, and this damage to the lining of these airways has been overlooked until now.

Scientists at King's College London explained in Science magazine that this discovery It can break the vicious circle If this effect can be prevented, rather than treating its consequences, through medications.

The airways in people with asthma are sensitive to various triggers such as pollen, pets, and exercise.

