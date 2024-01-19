Artificial intelligence will change our lives in five years: Bill Gates' sensitive prediction

It's no secret that Bill Gates is passionate about artificial intelligence, and now predicts that the technology will transform everyone in the next five years.

by: CNN

The rise of artificial intelligence has raised fears that the technology will eliminate millions of jobs around the world. The International Monetary Fund reported this week that about 40% of jobs around the world could be affected by the rise of artificial intelligence.

Gates doesn't necessarily disagree with this idea, but he believes history shows that with every new technology comes fear and then new opportunity.

“How did it happen to us? [con] Agricultural Productivity In 1900, people were asking, “What will people do?” “In fact, many new things have been created, many new job categories, and we are in a much better position than we were when everyone was dedicated to agricultural work,” Gates said. “It would be like this.”

In an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Tuesday, Gates predicted that AI will make everyone's life easier, specifically pointing to helping doctors get their paperwork done, which is “a part of the job they don't like.” “We can make it very efficient.”

You can read the full memo at CNN