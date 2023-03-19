The bank records $416 million in net withdrawals in two days – NotiCel – La verdad como es – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

March 19, 2023

The bank records $416 million in net withdrawals in two days

The banking crisis in the United States showed no restraint.

In the US, the troubled Swiss financial institution also posted negative inflows.

Photo: EFE

Credit Suisse’s funds in Europe recorded net negative capital inflows of $416 million between March 14 and 15, according to data provided by Morningstar Direct.

According to these data, on the 14th, the net capital inflow into Europe was -205,182,097 dollars and on the 15th of March -211,495,058 dollars.

Similarly, in the US, the troubled Swiss financial institution also posted negative flows on both days. From -20 million on the 14th and from -28 million on the 15th of March.

According to Morningstar, the Swiss bank’s assets in Europe rose from 177,000 million on March 14 to 174,000 million the next day, while in the US, they fell from 6,678 million to 6,556 million between those two days.

Amid the uncertainty that invaded the banking sector in the United States and Europe, Credit Suisse lost about 8% today on the Swiss stock exchange.

