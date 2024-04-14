Android 15: How to install the first public beta release of Google's operating system

Android 15 is the latest version of Google's operating system and its first stable version will arrive in the third quarter of the year. (Google)

Google has announced the first public availability of the Android 15 beta, which can be downloaded now on select Pixel devices. Let's remember that this is an operating system test intended specifically for interested developers and users.

You can even say that it is the version that It helps in identifying and fixing bugs before the official release For the program, in addition to allowing those who use it to adapt their applications to new features of the system.

American technology was ahead of the Google I/O 2024 event, Scheduled for May 12, when the second beta is expected to be announced. While this version represents the beginning of a series of four beta versions before the launch of the stable version of Android 15.

This update introduces several important features and improvements aimed at enriching the experience of developers and early users who decided to install it. (Google)

To install the first public version of Android 15 beta, you need:

Sign up for the Android beta program: You must be enrolled in the Android beta program. To do this, you must visit Google's Android Beta website and sign in with the account you use on your device.

It is also recommended to go directly to this URL, https://developer.android.com/about/versions/15?hl=es-419 .

Check availability of trial version: Once you enroll in the beta program, check if Android 15 beta is available for the device being used. To do this, go to the “Your eligible devices” section and select the model.

Download and install the trial version: If a trial version is available, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it. It is important to note that this is a beta version and may contain errors and crashes.

Participation in the feedback program: After installing the beta, participate in the Google Reviews program. Providing feedback about your beta experience will help improve the operating system before it is officially released.

Pixel models eligible for this first beta include the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 8 Pro.



First public release of Android 15 beta Available for the following Pixel devices:

Google pixel 5a.

Google Pixel 6.

Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Pixel 6a.

Google Pixel 7.

Google Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Pixel 7a.

Google Pixel 8.

Google Pixel 8 Pro.

Google Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Tablet.

Left: The app targets SDK 34 (Android 14) and is not built end-to-end on an Android 15 device. Right: The app targets SDK 35 (Android 15) and is end-to-end on an Android 15 device. (Google)

Includes Android 15 beta Many new features and improvements Compared to previous versions of the operating system. Some key features are:

Improved storage management: Android 15 lets you archive apps to free up storage space on your device. This feature allows apps to take up less space without having to uninstall them completely.

Application implementation improvements: Now, apps run edge-to-edge of the screen, making the most of the space available on the device.

NFC improvements: Improvements have been made to the NFC user experience, making it easier to pay with your mobile phone and improving security in the process.

TalkBack and Braille display supportAndroid 15 includes TalkBack support for Braille displays that use the HID standard, via USB and Bluetooth.

One of the most prominent new features is displaying applications in full screen, without the need to resort to APIs intended for previous versions of Android. (Google)



The final version of Android 15 is expected It starts at the end of summerhaving gone through several beta versions.

While the first beta version of this software is an important step on the way towards the official release, allowing developers and users to test new features and Provide feedback to improve the operating system Before its official launch.