An unusual mid-spring “summer” heat wave has hit the northern United States and led to school closures.

This Thursday, the Detroit Community Public School District started It will close more than 100 of its schools three hours earlier than normal and will do the same on FridayTemperatures in the Motor City were expected to soar above 90 degrees both days.

After-school indoor activities are also canceled, according to the district.

Detroit’s high on June 1 was 82 degrees. The city’s all-time high was 97 degrees in 1934.

In West Michigan, the Grand Rapids Public Schools canceled all classes and extracurricular activities Due to severe heat on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures were extremely hot in some school buildings Wednesday, Superintendent Leidrien Roby said in a post on the district’s website.

“Not only does this make the learning environment challenging, but it also poses a safety issue,” Roby said.

Forty Public schools in Pittsburgh without adequate air conditioning Shifted to distance learning on Thursdays and Fridays under the district’s extreme heat protocol, 14 locations have takeout service.

In Philadelphia, the district’s 90 schools plan to send students home two hours early Friday. Philadelphia is working to cool all of its schools Over the next four years. Summer vacation is just two weeks away for city schools.

Some relief is coming, but it’s still a few days away, says National Weather Service meteorologist Steven Freitag.

"it is a The great stagnation we have is controlled by high pressure ridges Over the Great Lakes region and eastern Canada," Freitag said. "It's kind of a dry heat; nothing unusual about it. And we haven't had a lot of rain. The land is also dry. We're going to get cooler air next week."

Highs near 90 degrees are expected through Saturday in Detroit, Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh and some cities. Daily highs in Indianapolis could climb to 90 or higher through Monday, the National Weather Service said.