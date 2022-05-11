An inexperienced passenger pilot makes an emergency landing on a plane in Florida

Miami – A passenger who had no experience operating the plane replaced the pilot of the plane who was suffering from a health problem, and with the help of the control tower at Palm Beach International Airport, was able to land without problems.

The event, which took place on Tuesday, deserves a movie script and has made headlines in South Florida.

According to the WPTV television channel, the plane landed at Palm Beach Airport in southeastern Florida on Tuesday afternoon, May 10, thanks to the instructions of the flight instructor and an air traffic controller.

On the single-engine Cessna 208, only the pilot and the passenger in command of the aircraft traveled.

In the audio broadcast by the media, the passenger, whose identity has not been released, can be heard warning the control tower that “something serious is going on”.

“Pilot is inappropriate, I do not know how to fly the plane”Said the traveler.

From the control tower they asked him where the plane was at that time, to which the passenger replied: “I know nothing, but I see the Florida beach in front of me.”

After that, the accountant gave him instructions on what to do, with special focus on “keep the wings level” and “descend at a very slow pace”.

After landing, the pilot of the plane was admitted to the hospital for undisclosed reasons and the controller and his student, the compulsory pilot, were praised for the “good work” they did.

Air traffic officials are investigating the incident.