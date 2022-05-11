The United States has launched a campaign to stop smugglers paying when immigrants cross the southern border

An immigrant family executed by border patrol officers after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States on May 5, 2022 in Roma, Texas. (Brendan Bell / Getty Images)



(CNN Spanish) – “Do not pay the coyote” is the message of US immigration officials. United States immigration officials have launched a campaign to raise awareness among Central American immigrants seeking to enter the country illegally so as not to allow smugglers or coyotes to cross the border.

The initiative demonstrates that immigration laws have not changed and that entering the country illegally is a crime and those who do so will be immediately deported or involved in deportation activities.

The campaign uses direct messages such as “Coyote deceived us”, “Coyote is a criminal, do not fall into his trap”, “Coyote snatched our son from us”.

U.S. Trade and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus said, “Smugglers use lies to lure victims and make dangerous journeys.

According to the agency, the campaign will last for two months and they hope to reach out to immigrants through other means such as social networks, cell phones and radio.

The U.S. Border Patrol made more than 158,000 arrests along the Mexican border in February this year, an increase since January. Nearly 148,000 arrests.

The campaign comes as a judge temporarily restrains President Joe Biden’s government from ending the use of Article 42, which allows for the expeditious deportation of undocumented immigrants on health grounds. The government hoped to halt the operation on May 23, but so far it has been put on hold. If the use of Title 42 is suspended, thousands of immigrants are waiting to enter the country on the border with Mexico.

However, according to the Biden administration, they will deport those who seek to enter the country illegally, whether or not Title 42 is in effect.