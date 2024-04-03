All trips in April

April 3, 2024

April 3, 2024

Plan your trip to Santiago de Cuba! Antonio Maceo International Airport has just updated its flight schedule for the month of April, with flights to various destinations. Discover available routes, operating airlines and schedules for each flight to find the perfect option for your trip.

Check the full calendar and get ready to explore eastern Cuba. According to the information disclosed in your channel From Telegram, several regional trips to Santiago de Cuba will follow in April. AIR CENTURY will continue to operate at the following frequencies in April. Monday and Friday from the Dominican Republic.

Sky High will continue to operate on the following frequencies in April, also on Thursdays and Sundays from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Aerogaviota will continue to operate at the following frequencies in April. Monday with two frequencies from Havana/Kingston, Kingston/Havana. Friday with two frequencies from Havana/Kingston, Kingston/Havana.

TURPIAL will continue to operate on the following frequencies in April. Tuesday, with two frequencies from Valencia, two from Havana, and two frequencies from Caracas. Friday, two frequencies from Venezuela.

Meanwhile, from the US, there are flights to Santiago de Cuba in April, with American Airlines. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from Miami. Charters will also do so on Thursday and Sunday from Miami.

Flights to Santiago de Cuba in April 2024

Of course, Antonio Maceo from Santiago de Cuba has more flights in April. Cubana de Aviación will continue to operate on the following frequencies in April. Tuesday and Thursday with one frequency and Friday with two frequencies from Havana. InterCaribbean, every Wednesday and Saturday from Kingston, Jamaica.

The regional carrier Fly AllWays will continue to operate on the following frequencies in April. Antonio Maceo International Airport (Santiago de Cuba). Every Friday from Paramaribo, Suriname.

