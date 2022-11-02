After Jair Bolsonaro’s speech, the chief of staff confirmed that the government would comply with the transition law

Ciro Nogueira confirmed that the government will comply with the transitional law (Reuters)

Prime Minister of the Civil House of Brazil, Cyrus NogueiraFollow statements Made this Tuesday by the President Jair Bolsonaro – Nearly two days after the election that gave Winner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva– He assured that the government will comply with move lawas provided in “All States of the Constitution”.

After the brief speech, in which Bolsonaro appeared in public, Nogueira was in charge of it Delivery guaranteebrings calm and clarifies the doubts that, even with the president’s speech, remain.

In this sense, the current president has authorized his chief of staff to start this process with the newly elected Lula da Silva team.

Jair Bolsonaro has authorized the Chief of Staff to start this process with the newly elected Lula da Silva team (Reuters)

The transition will be responsible for the future Vice President, Gerald Alckmin -From Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) and the former governor of São Paulo-, as announced by the President of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gliese Hoffman. Working with him will be a team of 50 peopleAmong them is former minister Aloisio Mercadante, who coordinated the government’s program for Lula’s nomination.

Geraldo Alcumen is the Vice President of the Republic. It has more than legitimacy and the political and institutional power to lead this. And Hoffman announced, according to the newspaper, that the decision of the (elected) president went in this direction. or a balloon.

For his part, Nogueira emphasized that “we will wait (appointment of Alkmene) until it is formalized to comply with the law of our country.”

Geraldo Alcumen will be Lula da Silva’s vice president and responsible for organizing the leadership transfer (Reuters)

The move will take place over the next few months and could begin as soon as Thursday, at the Banco do Brasil Cultural Center.

And Hoffman continued, “Our proposal is to go to Brasilia, and have a face-to-face meeting with everyone who is part of the (Bolsonaro) government that will make this transition so that we can operate the transition team.”

The announcement came after a short speech by Bolsonaro, which he gave at the Planalto Palace, about 48 hours before the presidential election. Although the result showed a difference 1.8 points Among the candidates and Lula appointed as the next president of Brazil, Bolsonaro did not hint at this – so he did not concede defeat and did not claim victory -.

However, it was pointed out 58 million voters who voted for him and expressed “honor” Which means “to be a leader” for such people who, like him, stand up for the conservative values ​​he defends in his motto: “God, Country and Family”.

Lula da Silva’s victory, which added to Bolsonaro’s prolonged silence, was unleashed across the country Massive road blockage During the early hours of Monday. According to the truck drivers who led the operations, the protest would not end until the army “intervened” to “prevent the return of Communism“.

Given this, Bolsonaro said in his speech that the measures were motivated by the “anger” the election had caused. Popular movements are the fruit discontent and feeling unfairness “Because of how the electoral process is going,” the far-right leader said.

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro block roads during a protest against President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Reuters)

He stressed that these are “peaceful demonstrations” and “will always be welcome” although the methods “cannot be those of the left, which has always done harm to the population, such as storming property, destroying heritage and not allowing the right to come and go.”

